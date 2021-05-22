Blockers face the lath as police step up measures





Upset by laziness, CM had held a high-bronze video conference on Friday



People taking to the streets on Saturday were in for a rude blow as police officers across the State intensified the implementation of blocking measures following the high bronze warning to citizens against unjustified movement after 10 a.m. marking a change in strategy to keep people at home, uniformed men seized more vehicles in addition to hitting cases and punishing offenders. Senior officials in the state capital directed the use of lathis in cases where citizens were found not to be cooperating with police. One Commissioner even instructed his staff to use excessive force if necessary, while another advised them to use lathis but not without instructions from his office. We are required to use lathis while inspecting vehicles during blocking hours. Our counterparts in the neighboring commissioner were asked to use force and made sure not to worry about the consequences, said a senior police officer. This sudden development is said to be a branch of Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Raos’s assessment of the blockade measures during a video conference from Warangal on Friday. Sharing video conferencing details with Hindu, a senior officer in the capital said Mr Rao was upset about the laziness with which the police department was enforcing the blockade across the State. He told us that our force is not enforcing the blockade effectively, as a result of which people are taking to the streets even during the limited time, the officer said on condition of anonymity. CM reportedly told police bosses that he was not convinced by their style of operation and urged them to increase the blocking measures. Shortly after Mr. Raos’ marathon videoconference, DGP M. Mahender Reddy held a one-on-one with all Commissioners and Police Officers. Later, the Inspectors General of the two areas (North and West) held another discussion with the unit officers on the implementation of the blockade from Saturday, after which the CsP and SsP held a teleconference with their respective officers. Two young men wearing T-shirts of two different food distribution applications were apprehended by police on Saturday and beaten in the presence of Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. On Friday evening, Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar went on Twitter to warn citizens. This is a warning that we will be very determined from May 22nd. After 10 a.m., do not leave your homes, he said in an audio message. He said not many were taking the blockade seriously and were exposing society to the coronavirus threat by moving down the street. Unjustified movement of young people on the road in traffic jams is seen from 10 in the morning onwards. Vehicles from 22 May 10 this morning will be strictly inspected and seized if violation of GO102 and GO8 is observed. # YourSafetyOurConcern (sic), posted on Twitter Rachakonda CP Mahesh M. Bhagwat. We care about you. But that is not enough. We have a greater purpose to protect the community. Seeking your cooperation in implementing the block on @ Hydcitypolice. @TelanganaCOP ask you to pl. use the relaxation time and arrive at your homes before 10am. Thankyou (sic), wrote on Twitter Joint Hyderabad (Eastern Zone) Police Commissioner M Ramesh. Seized vehicles Police in the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachkaonda Commissioners seized about 8,300 vehicles and reserved the same number of cases. Of these, Hyderabad police seized 5,680 vehicles.

