Greek firefighters deal with large forest fire in conservation area near Athens | Greece

Hundreds of firefighters battled Greece with the first major fire in the summer forest on Saturday as experts warned of a major ecological disaster in a nature conservation area near Athens.

The blaze, which broke out late Wednesday in the Geraneia Mountains 55 miles (90 km) west of the capital, is one of the largest in the last 20 to 30 years and came at the start of the season, said fire chief Stefanos Kolokouris for ANT1 television.

He said better weather allowed firefighters to take control of the main front of the blast late Friday, but some active and scattered flames remained.

The national news agency ANA quoted Kolokouris as predicting that the situation would be fully under control by tomorrow.

Government ministers would visit the Gulf of Corinth area on Sunday to assess the extent of the damage with local officials and discuss financial assistance.

More than 270 firefighters, backed by 16 aircraft and the army, were battling the blaze.

No injuries were reported, but a number of houses were damaged or destroyed and a dozen villages and hamlets were evacuated.

Firefighters are battling the blaze in an area of ​​pine forest near Loutraki. Photos: Vassilis Psomas / EPA

The extent of the damage, especially to farmers, will only be clear when the fire is fully under control, the civil protection agency said.

But experts and associations quoted in the Greek media have warned of an ecological catastrophe on a large scale.

About 54% of dense and so far protected pine forests have been burned, the daily Avghi said. And 6.1% of the range is part of the European Union Natura 2000 conservation network.

Euthymios Lekkas, professor of environmental disaster management at the University of Athens, said the fires had burned more than 55 square kilometers of pine forest and other land, some of them agricultural.

It’s a big ecological catastrophe that needs work to avoid landslides and terrible floods in the fall, Lekkas told public television ERT.

The Civil Defense Agency said the blaze started near the village of Schinos next to the Loutraki resort, apparently by someone burning vegetation in an olive grove.

A fire extinguisher sprays water to put out a fire. Photos: Yorgos Kontarinis / Eurokinissi / AFP / Getty Images

Smoke from the fire engulfed Athens with ashes falling from the sky.

Rescue associations called on Friday to help animals injured, burned or dehydrated by the fires, bringing food, water and first aid.

One organization, Caesars Paradise, said birds, turtles, hedgehogs and feral pigs, as well as cats and dogs were found dead from the smoke and flames.

Greek NGO Anima said it was particularly concerned because the fires broke out in the spring, when the animals give birth to their young.

It is difficult for newborns to run or fly with their wings like adults, the organization said on social media.

The WWF has launched a petition calling on the government to take serious preventive measures against forest fires.

Greece faces wildfires in the forests every summer, driven by dry weather, strong winds and temperatures that often rise well above 30C (86F).

These may be of natural origin, or criminal, for the purpose of real estate speculation, or due to negligence.

In 2018, 102 people died in the coastal resort of Mat, near Athens, Greece in the worst fire disaster.