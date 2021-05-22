The speaker of the Arab parliament praises Saudi support for the Palestinian cause





Single dose of vaccine does not provide enough immunity to coronavirus: Saudi Ministry of Health

JEDDAH: A single dose of the vaccine does not provide enough immunity to protect against the coronavirus, the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Friday, urging Saudis to pursue second-dose vaccination efforts. The ministry statement came in response to a question about the importance of taking a second hit.

Health authorities added that there are four approved vaccines in the Kingdom: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. If any other vaccine is approved, it will be announced in due course through official channels, the ministry said.

The date of a second dose appointment will be rescheduled in case of a coronavirus infection after the first dose, in a period of time after six months of recovery, the ministry added.

Based on recent studies and recommendations, the ministry also said that it is generally acceptable for pregnant women to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and that it does not require postponement of pregnancy.

The vaccine does not pose a risk to the breastfeeding process, the ministry added, recommending that the vaccine be given to breastfeeding women because the desired benefit outweighs the potential harm.

The ministry, meanwhile, reiterated warnings to the Saudis that they should allow a period of at least 14 days between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine, including measles or mumps.

Saudi Arabia reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 7,224. IN NUMBERS 438,705 Total cases 422,706 Recoveries 7,224 Deaths 8,775 active cases The Ministry of Health reported 1,136 new cases, which means that 438,705 people have now contracted the disease. There are 8,775 active cases, 1,331 of which are in critical condition.

According to the ministry, 342 of the newly registered cases were in Riyadh, 276 in Mecca, 150 in the Eastern Province and 73 in Madinah.

Moreover, 980 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recurrences during the pandemic to 422,706.

Saudi Arabia has so far performed 18,370,537 PCR tests, with 81,678 performed in the last 24 hours.

Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing centers or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those testing centers are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (make sure) clinics.

Taakad Centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come in contact with an infected person, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice for those with symptoms of the virus, such as fever, loss. of taste and smell, and difficulty in breathing.

Appointments for each service can also be made through the Sehhaty ministries app.

The Saudis and exiles in the Kingdom are continuing to take COVID-19 strikes, with 12,529,057 people inoculated so far.

