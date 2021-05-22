HSE is making progress in restoring health systems, but disruption to continue next week

HSE makingSHT making is making progress towards restoring the health systems that were affected by the cyber attack which hit the health service last week.

HSE and IT experts have developed a new version of the decryption tool made available in cyber attack, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

An encryption tool that could help HSE unlock its IT system following last week’s widespread cyber attack is available online.

A new version of the tool has been tested and a structured and controlled deployment is now underway across the core network and devices across the system, Donnelly said.

We are making progress in restoring health systems that is important to our patients who need services, and also to staff across the service who are doing wild work after 14 months of intensive work at Covid-19, he said.

The Ministerial Cyber ​​Assault Task Force continues to meet daily to review progress in responding to recent weeks of cyber attacks on the HSE and to coordinate ongoing action across the Government. Good progress is being made with the restoration of the hospital HSE and IT.

The National Imaginary Integrated Medical Platform (NIMIS) that provides digital radiology is back at Beaumont Hospital, with progress in other hospitals.

However, Donnelly said the disruption levels next week are expected to be similar to this week.

We are making progress in restoring health systems that is important to our patients in need of services, and also to staff across the service who are doing wild work after 14 months of intensive work at COVID-19.

Government ministers met today to review progress in Irelands’ response to the HSE cyber attack.

Ministers Donnelly, Eamon Ryan, and Heather Humphreys and Secretary of State Ossian Smyth were updated on the progress made toward restoring HSE and hospital systems, which is essential for restoring patient care and supporting staff on the front line. that is paying attention, said a government statement.

The ministers expressed their special appreciation for the extraordinary efforts of healthcare workers in the difficult line caused by the cyber attack, the statement said.

The National Cyber ​​Security Center, HSE and specialist contractors are continuing to implement a detailed and dedicated operational program to repair and restore HSE systems and IT network, and are making very steady progress in what is a difficult task. and complex.

Taoiseach Michal Martin said yesterday that the reason the vehicle was provided was unknown.

Secretary of State Niall Collins said earlier this afternoon that it was still unclear why the decryption key was made available.

Speaking on RT Radio Ones Saturday with Katie Hannon, Collins said work was ongoing to determine if the decryption key is functional.

The HSE is an extremely complex organization, with over 80,000 devices across the HSE, which need to be checked as part of the entire response to this cyber attack, Collins said.

The Minister said that we should have an increased public awareness campaign during the next number of days to highlight to people, especially people in need, the dangers posed by criminal organizations operating in the cyber sphere.

The Vice President of the Irish Association of Hospital Consultants (IHCA) Dr Gabrielle Colleran, a consulting radiologist on Holles Street, told RT Radio One that these were the eight most difficult days of her time at the HSE since joining the body in 2003.

Health workers on Holles Street were facing multiple challenges when they went to work last Friday, including disconnected computers, no working phones and no access to patient records.

Dr. Colleran said staff were trying to put together the picture of the clinical puzzle from the conversations with each other.

Temporary measures, such as using cell phones to communicate and taking notes manually, were quickly shut down instead of trying to keep the show on the street.

However, the reality is much slower when we are doing things by hand, when we do not have access to advance services, it is not the safe, high quality service we want to provide and it is much slower.

Dr. Colleran said it is clear that they will have to invest coming out of this and it is important that we invest not only in hardware and software but also to have local expertise in the country.

many [healthcare workers in model three hospitals] are quite affected by the fact that the expertise is centralized and not local on the ground. So it is very important that we invest wisely in the solutions that work, and the solutions that work come from the front line.

Sinn Fin health spokesman David Cullinane said the priority should be for services to recover and function as soon as possible.

We need to have a conversation about cyber security and funding, Cullinane said.

We can not take our eyes off the ball in that area, because if criminal gangs can penetrate our healthcare system as well and almost bring it to its knees at a very vulnerable time, obviously more needs to be done.

The HSE has received a Supreme Court order to stop data that could have been stolen during the attack being used illegally.

The Ordinance requires that anyone holding HSE data return it and not disclose, trade or deal with the information.

The public has been advised to be wary of phone and telephone scams by fraudsters taking advantage of fears about attacking the HSE.