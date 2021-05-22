Sailing P-305 placed on the seabed; 66 confirmed dead so far | India News





Workers stranded by a boat, which had gone between heavy rain and strong winds due to Cyclone Tauktae, being picked up by naval personnel on an Indian Navy Seaking (AFP) helicopter NEW DELHI: ONGC barge P-305, which sank in the Arabian Sea due to Cyclone Tauktae, is located on the seabed. Navy ship INS Makar was able to locate the boat today using advanced side-scanning radar.

The boat sank after it had broken its anchors and hit an oil rig in the rough seas after the cyclone hit.

Of the 261 people in the P-305 bar, 66 have been confirmed dead while 9 have disappeared. 43 of the dead have been identified. 41 bodies have been handed over to families. Police also sent 30 samples for DNA testing to identify some of the bodies.

The Barge P-305, which housed personnel engaged in maintenance work for a state-owned ONGC offshore oil rig, sank on Monday.

Fingers are pointing at the barge captain, who reportedly ignored warnings to leave a safe distance from the cyclone path, possibly due to a miscalculation of the cyclone trajectory.

Police have registered an FIR against the captain. The case was registered under section 304 (2) (culpable homicide which does not constitute homicide), 338 (causing grievous bodily harm to any person through hasty action or negligence) and 34 (common intent) at the Port Gate police station. Yellow of Mumbai.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the ship's chief engineer who was among the survivors in the incident, a Mumbai Police official said.







