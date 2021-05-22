COVID-19 news today: Half of Canadians get first COVID-19 vaccine





Sister Solange receives her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic at Carmelite Convent in Montreal on May 21, 2021. Paul Chiasson / Canadian Press Half of Canada’s population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Recent federal figures show that just over 18 million people had received a shot since Friday evening. But updated figures from Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick have added nearly 300,000 people to that number, pushing the number that took their first hit over 19 million. The story goes down the ad Ontario led the way, administering 190,129 doses on Friday. Despite the history, federal figures show that less than five percent of the national population is fully vaccinated against the virus. COVID-19 explosion reported at Richmond Hospital, BC A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in an acute care unit at Richmond Hospital. The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority says seven patients in acute care for the elderly unit tested positive for the virus. The unit is closed for new admissions, transfers and non-essential visits. Remains open to essential care as well as end-of-life compassion visits. The health authority says the unit will undergo improved cleaning and both staff and patients will be closely monitored. The story goes down the ad BC recorded 420 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the number of provincial cases to 141,373 since the pandemic began. Ontario reports 1,794 new cases of COVID-19 as 190,000 administered vaccines A maintenance worker prepares the final touches at the BraeBen Golf Course in Mississauga, Ont., May 21, 2021. Golf courses and other outdoor recreational facilities can reopen throughout Ontario as of Saturday. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press Ontario is reporting 1,794 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and another 20 virus-related deaths. Health Minister Christine Elliott says 416 of the most recent infections have been identified in Toronto, 355 in the Peel Region, 147 in the Durham Region and 140 in York. Saturday’s data is based on more than 34,000 tests completed. The Ministry of Health says 1,207 people are in hospital, with 706 patients in intensive care and 504 in a ventilator. Ontario says it has administered 190,129 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since Friday’s report, for a total of more than 7.9 million doses. The story goes down the ad The latest figures come as Ontario issues some rules about outdoor meetings, re-opens many outdoor recreational facilities and allows limited visits for people to long-term care homes starting Saturday. Outdoor offers like golf courses, skate parks and tennis courts can welcome customers, but sports and outdoor team classes are still out of bounds. Long-term care residents can now also visit outdoors with friends and family in addition to their essential caregivers. The amended government rules say residents can have up to two visitors at a time, noting that children under the age of two are not counted up to the limits. Visitors will not have to undergo a COVID-19 test to see their loved ones, but should wear masks and maintain physical distance during their outdoor visits. Quebec registers 505 new COVID-19 cases; hospital admissions up to 424 Quebec health authorities are reporting 505 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest number since September. The story goes down the ad Vaccination across the province continues at a rapid pace, with some Quebecers under the age of 18 starting shooting on Friday in Nicolet and Shawinigan, northeastern Montreal. The Department of Health says it administered more than 96,000 doses in the last 24 hours for a total of 4.84 million. The Quebec Institute of Public Health said Friday that 52.5 percent of all Quebecers have received at least one vaccine dose as product growth increases. The province is reporting seven new virus-related deaths, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours. Hospital admissions fell by 13 to 424, while the number of patients in intensive care decreased by three to 103. Manitobas Pallister wants surplus vaccines south of the border The Prime Minister of Manitoba is urging the United States government to allow states to send COVID-19 vaccines to the provinces. The story goes down the ad Brian Pallister says he wrote to the White House about the issue, but is still waiting for a response. He says North Dakota has surplus vaccines he is willing to distribute but has not received permission to export to Manitoba. He says Manitoba has refrigerated trucks that can make an hour’s journey across the border and collect doses if needed. Palisters ’appeal comes as the province faces a third wave of COVID-19 infections threatening to overwhelm the healthcare system. Elsewhere in Canada Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Three of the cases have been identified in the Central Health region, while the fourth was found in the Western Health region. Starting Saturday, the part of the province that stretches from Lewisporte to Summerford moves to alert Level 4, the second highest alert level in the province, to address a set of 14 suspected and confirmed infections in the central region. The rest of the province remains at Alert 2. Newfoundland now has 65 active cases of the disease and is reporting nine new recurrences.

is reporting four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Three of the cases have been identified in the Central Health region, while the fourth was found in the Western Health region. Starting Saturday, the part of the province that stretches from Lewisporte to Summerford moves to alert Level 4, the second highest alert level in the province, to address a set of 14 suspected and confirmed infections in the central region. The rest of the province remains at Alert 2. Newfoundland now has 65 active cases of the disease and is reporting nine new recurrences. Health officials at New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Both new infections were identified in the Fredericton region and involve one person in their 20s and one in their 30s. Officials say both cases are contacts of previously reported infections. The province now has 122 active cases of the disease with six patients in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos