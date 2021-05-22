The Instagram photo appears to show Princess Latifa in the Dubai Mall. | Dubai

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from Dubai, whose condition has taken over the world since a daring attempt to save her father across the Indian Ocean, appears to have been photographed in public for the first time in years.

In a photo posted on Instagram two days ago by both former Royal Navy member Sioned Taylor and another user, Princess Latifa is sitting with two women at a coffee table in what Taylor identified as the Dubais Mall of the Emirates.

While the Instagram posts did not include metadata, which would indicate the date and time the photo was taken, a background cinema holds ads for the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which was released in the UAE on May 13th.

The princess’s friends told the BBC that the photo was legal.

Now 35-year-old Latifa fled Dubai in early 2018, accusing her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of years of abuse. She and a friend of hers set off for Oman by car, then used jetskis to join the yacht Nostromo and sailed across the Indian Ocean to Goa.

She was forcibly returned to the UAE eight days after her escape when at least eight members of the Indian Special Forces and 10 of the UAE captured the Nostromo ship off the coast of India using speedboats and a helicopter.

The princess is believed to have been held against her will since then by order of the sheikh, who is the powerful ruler of Dubai and the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed has said the raid on Nostromo was a rescue mission and has consistently denied allegations of abuse against at least two of his 25 children.

The publication of the photos immediately led to speculation on how, why and when it was published. Last month, the UN said the UAE had failed to provide convincing evidence that Latifa was still alive.

The princess has not been heard from since mid-February, when she recorded videos shared with the media in which she said she was being held hostage and feared for her life. She has not been seen in public since the end of 2018.

This shows that the UAE intends to allow perhaps Latifa to return to public life as mentioned in their latest statement, said Radha Stirling, founder of the Prisoners of Rights group in Dubai.

The UAE has rejected direct requests for media and largely ignored United Nations statements. Maktums see many of the people seeking Latifa’s release as interested and in some cases, convicted criminals. They will not send Latifa into the hands of those who can use and manipulate her and they do not want to see her as an adversar in the British drama of the court around Princess Haya.

Princess Haya, Sheikh Mohammeds’s second wife, left Dubai for London with their two young children in 2019, seeking a divorce. The UK High Court ruled in 2020 that the sheikh had attempted to abduct the children.

In its ruling on the Princess Hayas case the court also found that another of the sheikhs’ daughters, Princess Shamsa, had been abducted by his staff from the streets of Cambridge in 2000. Shamsa, who would now be 39, has not been heard from. since that time.