The Auckland Sky Tower Stair Challenge: Firefighters raise money for those suffering from blood cancer





Lindsay Cameron as she was climbing the tower, with a photo of a woman supporting her climbing. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fans crawl down his neck, tourists staring at his floors with cab and cable. But few climb the 1103 steps of the Sky Tower and even slower with 25kg of fire extinguishers on their backs. Yesterday, Gareth Dodd of the Genesis Energy Emergency Response Team made it to 9 million 20, the fastest of the nearly 1,000 firefighters who thundered at Auckland’s highest profile point in the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge. Gareth Dodd, from the Genesis Energy Emergency Response Team, was devastated after reaching the top first. Photo / supplied Whangrei Fire Brigade Ady McKenzie was the fastest woman, taking the final step in the 12m 56s. No, they are not suckers for punishment. Months of training and the last climb, exhausting, will make the toughest battles for others a little less. Firefighters, photos of cancer patients obsessed with their helmets, yesterday raised a record $ 1,349,908 to help New Zealand Leukemia & Blood Cancer support those with blood cancer and related blood conditions, and their families. Firefighters climbed 1103 stairs to the Sky Tower, quickly, to raise money for those with blood cancer. Photo / supplied The final figures surpass the previous record of $ 1.3 million in 2019 and bring the total collected as part of the challenge and in partnership with SkyCity in the last 17 years to more than $ 10 million. The tower, the tallest man-made structure in the Southern Hemisphere, was lit red last night to recognize the efforts of the 944 firefighters involved in the challenge – an appropriate tribute, said Zealand’s Chief Leukemia and Blood Cancer chief executive. Re Peter Fergusson. Similar articles The Sky Tower is lit red to recognize firefighters’ fundraising efforts. Photo / supplied “From its humble beginnings, this iconic event has now reached the stunning historic moment of raising over $ 10 million during the event ‘s history. “Most importantly, this mammoth endeavor has helped tens of thousands of blood cancer patients during the most vulnerable time of their lives, proving that great things really come from small beginnings.”

