HK says rap office in Taiwan suspended due to ‘gross interference’





HONG KONG (Reuters) – His suspension of operations at his Taiwanese representative office on Friday was motivated by Taipei’s “gross” interference in internal affairs, including his offer to help “violent protesters” “, the accusations that Taiwan denied. Tensions between the Beijing-backed government in Hong Kong and democratically governed Taiwan have risen since pro-democracy protests erupted in Hong Kong in 2019 and China responded by imposing a comprehensive national security law on the city that caused many activists to leave, some to Taiwan. On Tuesday, Hong Kong said it had suspended operations at the Hong Kong Office of Economic, Trade and Cultural Affairs, adding only that the decision had nothing to do with the recent rise in coronavirus cases in Taiwan. A Hong Kong government spokesman said in a statement on Friday that “in recent years, Taiwan has interfered heavily in Hong Kong affairs on repeated occasions and created irreversible damage” to the close relationship. The statement highlighted Taiwan’s move last year to open an office in Taipei to help people who may want to leave Hong Kong after security law was imposed. He said the office offered assistance to “violent protesters and people who tried to destroy Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability” and called Taiwan’s actions “provocative.” All staff members of the city representative office in Taiwan have returned home, the statement said. The Continental Affairs Council for Taiwan’s Chinese policy-making said in response that China had enforced the security law on the people of Hong Kong, bringing “catastrophe” to democracy and human rights in the city. Like other democracies, Taiwan has supported the people of Hong Kong in their “struggle for democracy and freedom” and the government provides the humanitarian care and services needed for Hong Kong people coming to Taiwan legally, he added. The story goes on “The Hong Kong government has misinterpreted this as a provocation on our part. This mentality of contempt for democracy and the rule of law reflects the Hong Kong government’s guilty conscience.” Last year, Taiwanese officials in Hong Kong were told their visas would not be renewed unless they signed a document supporting Beijing’s claim to Taiwan under its “one China” policy. Taiwan said this month there were only eight Taiwanese staff members at its de facto consulate in Hong Kong and that all their visas would expire this year. China has proposed that Taiwan be placed under Beijing rule under a similar “two country system” agreement it offered to Hong Kong when it returned to China in 1997. All major Taiwanese political parties have rejected the idea. (Additional Report by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee in Taipei; Written by Marius Zaharia, Edited by William Maclean)

