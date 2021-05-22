Connect with us

Lord Hall: From the BBC coach to the general manager

The appointment of Ord Halls as the BBC’s managing director had been another coup for a man who boasted a distinguished career in broadcasting and at the helm of major institutions.

Now, just nine months after he left that coveted post at the BBC, his treatment of the scandal surrounding journalist Martin Bashirs’s interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1995 has seen him relinquish his high-profile role as chairman of the National Gallery

A report by former listing master Lord Dyson revealed that Mr Bashir had lied and tricked his way into securing his explosive interview with Diana, and the Lord Hall-led internal investigation into the matter was unfortunately ineffective.

He was news director when Mr Bashir took the 1995 trophy using forged documents.

Lord Hall / Teli PA

The Lord Dysons report also questioned the role Lord Hall played in the decision to reinstate Mr Bashir in 2016, first as a religious affairs correspondent, before he became editor of the religion.

Lord Hall has left the National Gallery, saying: I have always had a strong sense of public service and it is clear that my continued role would be a distraction for an institution that interests me greatly.

As I said two days ago, I am very sorry for the events of 25 years ago and I believe that leadership means taking responsibility.

Sir John Kingman, who is expected to take over as chairman of the National Gallery at the moment, said Lord Hall is highly respected and liked in the organization.

Sir John, who is vice-chairman of the board of directors of the National Gallery, said the organization is extremely sorry for his loss, but of course we fully understand and respect his decision.

Lord Hall was the son of a bank manager in Birkenhead, Merseyside, in 1951.

He attended King Edwards, Birmingham and Birkenhead School, before studying at Keble College, Oxford, where he studied philosophy, politics and economics.

A peer in life in 2010 saw him occupy a seat in the House of Lords as a fountain.

He joined the BBC as an intern in 1973, first working in his editorial office in Belfast before becoming a producer on Today, The World At One and PM.

