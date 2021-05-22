Assam govt cow protection bill to ban livestock transport overseas: Governor

The BJP-led government in Assam will bring a cow protection bill to the next session of the legislative assembly to ban the transport of livestock overseas, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Saturday.
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during the inaugural session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly on Saturday (Photo Credits: Hemanta Kumar Nath / India Today)
Main points
- Referring to the draft law on cow protection, the Governor said that a zero tolerance policy would be adopted.
- The bill provides for a complete ban on the transport of livestock abroad, said Governor Mukhi
- BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam’s prime minister on May 10
The BJP-led government in Assam will present a bill on cow protection at the next session of the state Legislative Assembly, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said on Saturday.
Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as Assam’s prime minister after the BJP managed to retain power in the recently concluded assembly elections. BJP won 60 seats in the 126-member assembly and its 15 other allies.
Addressing the inaugural session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly, Governor Assam said regarding the proposed cow protection bill, “We will adopt a zero tolerance policy and apply strict punishment to violators of the law.” law “.
“The proposed bill envisages the imposition of a complete ban on the transport of livestock abroad. Once passed, Assam will join other states in the country that have passed similar bills,” said Governor Jagdish Mukhi.
Governor Assam also underlined the commitment of the Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma to reclaim the lands of Satra and Namghars from illegal violations.
“A task force will be formed to retrieve Satra lands and places of worship from illegal interference. We will also continue to strengthen Satras by providing them with grants-in-assistance,” said Governor Assam.
He further welcomed the release of ONGC employee Ratul Saikia, who was abducted from the banned Asom-Independent Liberation Front (ULFA-I) uniform.
The Assam government has considered the announcement of a unilateral three-month ceasefire by ULFA-I as a step in a positive direction, the governor added.
He urged ULFA leaders to set in motion the process of drafting basic rules during the ceasefire period. Adherence to the basic rules of the ceasefire will lead to the creation of a conducive environment for a structured discussion, said Governor Jagdish Mukhi.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
