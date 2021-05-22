Army officer’s move to seek help from Sonu Sood for COVID care facility draws attention – The New Indian Express





Express News Service NEW DELHI: The move by a commanding officer of the Indian army stationed in the western sector to seek help from Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been described as “extremely enthusiastic” and avoidable despite being well-intentioned by official quarters. The commanding officer in a letter had praised Sood over plans to come up with a 200-bed Covid Care Center at Jaisalmer Military Station. Rejecting the move, a senior Army officer said, “It was extremely enthusiastic behavior from the officer, but the intentions were right and they intended to start the facility as soon as possible. But that is not the way and it should not be. should have waited for procurement through government funds. “There is no shortage of public funds,” he added. In the letter to Sood, the officer wrote, “With the limited resources available to us, there is a demand for additional equipment. The equipment mentioned in the letter, to be provided under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), included 04 ICU beds. “10 oxygen concentrators, 10 jumbo oxygen cylinders (7000 lts), 01 X-Ray machine and 02 sets of generators and 1 KVA.” The military will always be grateful to Sood for his generous action, the officer wrote. Letter written by Commanding Officer Sonu Sood. Major General SB Asthana (Retd), Defense Analysts said, “The officer followed a procedure that is not according to tradition in the Army as there is normally no shortage of resources for such requests.” But the goals were noble, Asthana said. Another officer said, “Such behavior can have a long-term effect as tomorrow a letter can be written to a political figure or the goal may be to gain publicity. Normally the tradition is for us to address senior officers in the hierarchy. for additional resources that even have the financial emergency powers to meet emergency requirements. “ The Army has provisions for such emergency procurements and Army Commanders and Corps Commanders have been given the financial authority to approve them.

