Repatriation flight rescues Spaniards stranded by Nepal

WASHINGTON When Chinese communist forces began bombing Taiwan-controlled islands in 1958, the United States rushed to support its ally with military force, including drawing up plans to carry out nuclear attacks on Chinese territory, according to a document still classified. which sheds new light on how dangerous that crisis was. U.S. military leaders pushed for a first-rate nuclear attack on China, acknowledging the danger that the Soviet Union would retaliate in kind on behalf of its ally and millions would die, dozens of pages from a 1966 classified study. the emergence of confrontation. The government censored those pages when it declassified the study for publication. The document was discovered by Daniel Ellsberg, who uncovered a classified history of the Vietnam War, known as the Pentagon Documents, 50 years ago. Ellsberg said he had copied the secret study on the Taiwan Strait crisis at the same time, but did not disclose it then. He is now stressing it amid new tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan. Subscribe to The Morning newspaper from the New York Times As it became known in the wider crackdown that U.S. officials considered the use of atomic weapons against mainland China if the crisis escalated, the sites reveal in new detail how aggressive military leaders were pushing for authority to do so if the communist forces, which had begun bombing the so-called islands in the sea, intensify their attacks. The crisis in 1958 turned into when Mao Zedongs communist forces stopped the attacks on the islands, leaving them in control of the nationalist forces of the Republic of China Chiang Kai-shex based in Taiwan. More than six decades later, strategic uncertainty about Taiwan’s status and about the US readiness to use nuclear weapons to protect it continues. Previously censored information is important both historically and now, said Odd Arne Westad, a Yale University historian who specializes in the Cold War and China and who reviewed the pages for The New York Times. That confirms, to me at least, that we approached the United States using nuclear weapons during the 1958 crisis rather than what I previously thought, he said. In terms of how decision-making happened, this is a much more illustrative level than what we have seen. Drawing parallels with today’s tensions when Chinas possesses its military power has grown far beyond its capability in 1958, and when it has its nuclear weapons Westad said the documents provided food to warn of the dangers of an escalating confrontation over Taiwan. Even in 1958, officials suspected that the United States could successfully defend Taiwan using only conventional weapons, the documents show. If China invaded today, Westad said, it would put tremendous pressure on American policymakers, in the event of such a confrontation, to think about how they could deploy nuclear weapons. That should be sober for everyone involved, he added. Exposing a historical forerunner to the current tensions, Ellsberg said this was exactly the way of withdrawal he wanted the public to debate. He argued that within the Pentagon, emergency planning was likely underway for the possibility of an armed conflict over Taiwan, including what to do if any defense using conventional weapons seemed to be falling short. “While the possibility of another nuclear crisis over Taiwan is looming around this year, it seems to me very timely to encourage the public, Congress and the executive branch to pay attention to what I make available to them,” he said of what he described as shallow and reckless high-level discussions during the Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1958. He added, I do not believe the participants were more stupid or thoughtless than those in the middle or in the current cabinet. Among other details, the pages the government censored in the official release of the study describe the stance of General Laurence Kutner, the top commander of the Pacific Air Force. He wanted authorization for a first-use nuclear attack in mainland China at the beginning of any armed conflict. To that end, he praised a plan that would start dropping atomic bombs on Chinese airspace, but no other targets, arguing that its relative limitation would make it more difficult for nuclear war skeptics in the U.S. government to block the plan. There would be merit in a proposal by the military to limit war geographically at air bases if that proposal would prevent some misguided humanitarianists aiming to limit a war on obsolete iron bombs and hot bullets, Kutner said at a meeting. At the same time, officials considered it very likely that the Soviet Union would respond to an atomic attack on China with retaliatory nuclear strikes. (In retrospect, it is not clear whether this premise was correct. Historians say U.S. leaders, who saw communism as a global monolithic conspiracy, did not appreciate or understand a developing Sino-Soviet divide. ) But U.S. military officials preferred this risk to the possibility of losing the islands. The study paraphrased Gen. Nathan Twining, chief of Joint Chiefs of Staff, saying that if atomic bombings of air bases did not force China to end the conflict, there would be no alternative but to carry out nuclear attacks deep in China as in the north. in Shanghai. He suggested that such attacks would almost certainly involve nuclear retaliation against Taiwan and possibly Okinawa, the Japanese island where US troops were stationed, but he stressed that if national policy protected the offshore islands, the consequences had to be accepted. The study also paraphrased Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, addressing the Joint Chiefs of Staff that no one would think much of losing the islands offshore, but that loss meant further communist aggression. Nothing seems worthwhile for a world war until you see the effect of not standing up for every challenge presented. Ultimately, President Dwight Eisenhower stepped back against the generals and decided to initially rely on conventional weapons. But no one wanted to get into another protracted conventional conflict like the Korean War, so there was unanimous belief that this would have to be quickly pursued by nuclear attacks if the Chinese communists did not disrupt the operation. Ellsberg said he copied the full version of the study when he copied the Pentagon Newspapers. But he did not share the Taiwan study with reporters who write about the 1971 Vietnam War study, like Neil Sheehan of The Times. Ellsberg silently posted the full online study in 2017 when he published a book, Doomsday Machine: Confections of a Nuclear War Planner. One of the footnotes mentions that the links and pages released by the study are available on its website. But he did not cite the study material in his book, he said, because his publisher’s lawyers were concerned about possible legal liability. He also did very little to draw attention to the fact that his edited pages are visible in the version he posted. As a result, few noticed it. One of the few he did was William Burr, a senior analyst at the George Washington University National Security Archive, who mentioned it in a note in a blog post in March regarding threats to use nuclear weapons in the War. Cold. Burr said he had tried for about two decades to use the Freedom of Information Act to get a new review of the study declassification which was written by Morton Halperin for RAND Corp. but the Pentagon was unable to find an unaltered copy in its files. (RAND, a non-governmental think tank, is not itself subject to information act requirements.) Ellsberg said tensions over Taiwan did not seem so urgent in 2017. But the uproar he showed to a recent cover of The Economist magazine that labeled Taiwan the most dangerous country on Earth and a recent column of opinions from The Times Thomas Friedman with the title, Is a war coming between China and the US? prompted him to conclude that it was important to obtain the information in a wider view of the public. Michael Szonyi, a Harvard University historian and author of a book about one of the islands offshore in the heart of the crisis, Cold War Island: Quemoy on the Front Line, called the availability of the materials extremely interesting. Any new confrontation over Taiwan could escalate, and officials today will ask themselves the same questions these people were asking in 1958, he said, linking the risks posed by dramatic miscalculations and misunderstandings during serious planning to use nuclear weapons in 1958 and today’s tensions. Ellsberg said he also had another reason to emphasize his exposure to this material. Now 90, he said he wanted to take the risk of becoming a defendant in a probation case by challenging the Justice Department’s growing practice of using the Espionage Act to prosecute officials who leak information. Adopted during World War I, the Espionage Act makes it a crime to hold or disclose, without authorization, information about the defense that could harm the United States or assist a foreign adversary. His wording includes everyone not just spies and does not allow defendants to urge juries to release on the basis of revelations that were in the public interest. Using the Espionage Act to prosecute perpetrators was once rare. In 1973, Ellsberg himself was indicted, before a judge dropped charges for misconduct by the government. The first such successful conviction was in 1985. But it has now become routine for the Department of Justice to file such charges. Most of the time, defendants make arrangements to avoid long sentences, so there is no appeal. The Supreme Court has not faced questions as to whether the wording or implementation of the law violates the rights of the First Amendment. Saying the Justice Department should accuse him of his open admission that he uncovered the classified study about the Taiwan crisis without authorization, Ellsberg said he would deal with his defense in a way that would raise issues of the First Amendment to the Supreme Court. If sued, I will assert my conviction that what I am doing like what I have done in the past is not criminal, he said, arguing that using the Espionage Act to criminalize the classified telling of the truth in the public interest is unconstitutional .