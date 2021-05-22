International
DNA can identify a man exhumed in Australia
No one knows how the so-called Somerton man, found well-dressed and dead with a half-smoked cigarette in the collar, was injured on the beach in South Australia where he was found. No one knows what he was doing there, or even how he died.
This week, after spending decades confusing investigators in Australia and amateur pendulums around the world, his bones were exhumed for what might have been the best chance of identifying the man in 72 years.
Named the Somerton man after the beach where he was found in December 1948, the man has proven to be one of the strangest Australians and the most famous cases of colds. If authorities are able to extract usable DNA from his bones, they could rest for decades on speculation whether he was a poisoned spy, a masked black merchant, a former ballet dancer, a lover rampant or simply victim of a nature but public death.
For more than 70 years people have speculated who this man was and how he died, Vickie Chapman, the Attorney General of South Australia, said in a declaration this week. It’s a story that has captured the imagination of people all over the state, and, indeed, all over the world, but I believe that, finally, we can discover some answers.
Detective Inspector Des Bray, speaking to reporters Wednesday at the cemetery where the man had been buried since 1949, said the exhumation was part of a police operation to establish names for all unidentified remains in South Australia.
Importers’s important for everyone to remember that Somerton does not simply have a curiosity or a mystery to solve: the father, the son, perhaps his grandfather or uncle or brother, he said. There are people we know who live in Adelaide who believe they can be connected and they deserve a final answer.
Data that raises more questions than answers
Like another fist strange the mysteries of the 20th century, the case of a Somerton man has confused investigators and attracted more than its fair share of online scams, drawn by two obvious strangers cause of death, for one and the strange variety of data that investigators discovered.
What makes this kind of go viral, I think, is just all weird, said Derek Abbott, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Adelaide who has spent over a decade studying the issue. Once upon a time it just gave you that creepy shiver in your spine.
The man’s body was found crashed near a sea wall near Adelaide, his legs crossed and his posture such that he was initially mistaken for a drunk while sleeping. He was wearing a jacket and tie and had a partially smoked cigarette resting on the collar, with no visible signs of burning.
The labels on the clothes he wore were cut. His pockets carried gum, a matchbox, a pack of cigarettes, two combs, unused train and bus tickets, and a piece of paper with a tamm shud reading string finished in Persian.
An autopsy found an enlarged spleen and a liver in poor condition, but could not determine a cause of death, factors that led to speculation of poisoning, although no trace of any poison was found. Examiners also found that the man had extremely strong calf muscles, a detail that fueled theories that he had ballet training. The man also had two distinctive features: being near the middle teeth and ears with large upper pits.
At a train station, investigators found a suitcase they traced to the man thanks to a thread that matched a repair in the persons pockets. But the possessions they found there and on his body did not help much (some of his clothes appear to have been of American origin).
Months after news reports surfaced about the case, a man handed police a book of poetry, Rubiyt by Omar Khayyam, which he said he had found in his car with the last page torn.
The man told police he had no idea how the book ended up in his car. On the cover of the books, they found a list of seemingly random letters. To some investigators, those letters suggested a code especially after World War II and along with growing tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union.
Dr. Abbott, intrigued by the possibility of a code that no one had broken, conducted a statistical analysis of the letters with the students to determine if the writing was also a code. they concluded that there was no sophistication of a code and that the letters were more likely the first letters of English words.
Others thought the cut labels suggested the man was involved in the black market that emerged during and after World War II. If the man had been involved in an illegal activity, the theory went on, this could explain why no one had stepped forward to identify him and why someone might have tried to obscure his identity.
It’s a little soft, but it’s better than spy theory, said Dr. Abbott.
The book also had a phone number, which during the original investigation led police to a 27-year-old woman named Jo Thomson. Her house was not far from the beach, but she denied any knowledge of the man. Police found her evasive and her name was not made public until decades later.
After reviewing the mysterious papers in the late 2000s, Dr. Abbott said, I somehow fell rabbit hole. In 2009 he tried to track down Ms. Thomson for an interview but revealed she had died two years ago. She had a son who had been a professional ballet dancer, taught Dr. Abbott, and the photos showed that he had special teeth and ears similar to Somerton’s people.
But he died in 2009, months before Dr. Abbott could meet him. He had a daughter, named Rachel Egan, and Dr. Abbott was able to schedule an interview with him.
To their surprise, they fell for each other, and married in 2010. (He begged me, she said, which Dr. Abbott objected to.)
Time to let the DNA speak for itself
Mrs. Egan had never heard of Somerton’s husband, but she agreed to help Dr. Abbott in his attempt to name the man who might have been her grandfather.
Dr. Abbott presented that scenario: Somerton’s man had Jo Thomsons number. He was dead five minutes walk from her home. Father Rachels was only 1 year old at the time, fatherless. So you put two and two together, but until it is absolutely confirmed, you never know.
And Dr. Abbott admitted that, if the usable DNA was obtained from the exhumed remains, it could in fact indicate that his wife had nothing to do with Somerton’s husband. All I can say is that there are many turns in this case, and every turn is very strange, he said.
Colleen Fitzpatrick, a forensic genealogist who has worked with Drs. Abbott but is not involved in the exhumation, said the analysis of his bones could answer some questions about the man, such as where he was born and if he died of poison, unintentional choking. or any other cause.
And she was optimistic about the scientists’ ability to rebuild his family tree, even with decades-old degraded DNA, and start only distant relatives.
His kind is on the old side of some of the issues we’ve worked on, she said. But I’m been working on one since the early 1950s and I was making a lot of progress on it, so 1949, 1950 is still within range.
A few years ago, Mrs. Egan analyzed her DNA and found links to people in the United States (incl relatives of Thomas Jefferson) as well as the grandparents of the man Jo Jo Thomson eventually married.
So my head is spinning, said Dr. Abbott. Is it proven that she is not now related to the Somerton man? Or does this prove that somehow Somerton man is related to her supposed grandfather? Everything is getting complicated, so complicated that he will just shut up now and let the DNA from somerton man speak for himself.
