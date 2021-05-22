Look: District collector beats young people, breaks his phone for ‘blocking’ violation in Chhattisgarh

In the viral video, District Collector Ranbir Sharma is seen breaking the phone of the youth on the street, slapping him and demanding that the police beat him.
Screengrab from the video where County Collector Ranbir Sharma is watching hitting a young man.
At a time when restrictions have been imposed in some states due to the Covid-19 situation, a video has been shown from Chhattisgarh where a young man is being beaten by a district collector and beaten by police on a public road.
The incident took place in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. In the viral video, County Collector Ranbir Sharma is seen picking up the youth phone and breaking it in the street.
After that, he hits the youngsters even when he tries to show them some letters to explain why he is out during the jam.
As this happens, several police officers arrive at the scene, and one of them starts removing the youths. He is joined by another police officer, who also starts beating him. The district collector looks up and says “maaro ise” (beat him).
Towards the end of the video, the district collector can be heard instructing police officers to file a FIR against the youth.
In a report on the incident, the Times of India said he was reserved for speeding.
The district magistrate told the newspaper that the boy was not a minor but 23 years old. He said the person who was slapped (by him) and canned by police was speeding on his bike and could not properly explain why he was out when the city was under a blockade.
“When police tried to catch him, he tried to escape by speeding the bike. Later, he made two different statements when asked why he was out,” the district assemblyman was quoted as saying by TOI.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit