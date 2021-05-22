Look: District collector beats young people, breaks his phone for ‘blocking’ violation in Chhattisgarh

At a time when restrictions have been imposed in some states due to the Covid-19 situation, a video has been shown from Chhattisgarh where a young man is being beaten by a district collector and beaten by police on a public road.

The incident took place in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh. In the viral video, County Collector Ranbir Sharma is seen picking up the youth phone and breaking it in the street.

After that, he hits the youngsters even when he tries to show them some letters to explain why he is out during the jam.

As this happens, several police officers arrive at the scene, and one of them starts removing the youths. He is joined by another police officer, who also starts beating him. The district collector looks up and says “maaro ise” (beat him).

Towards the end of the video, the district collector can be heard instructing police officers to file a FIR against the youth.

This brutal is the County Collector @SurajpurDist, Chhattisgarh Ranbir Sharma. Suspended purple deserves much worse, of course. The IAS official was reportedly transferred in 2015 on bribery charges. An example of prison time should be made. pic.twitter.com/qmV9YnVy6y Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) May 22, 2021

In a report on the incident, the Times of India said he was reserved for speeding.

The district magistrate told the newspaper that the boy was not a minor but 23 years old. He said the person who was slapped (by him) and canned by police was speeding on his bike and could not properly explain why he was out when the city was under a blockade.

“When police tried to catch him, he tried to escape by speeding the bike. Later, he made two different statements when asked why he was out,” the district assemblyman was quoted as saying by TOI.