Covid infections in the UK increase by over 10% in just one week as the Indian variant spreads

Overvoltage testing is being carried out to combat the spread, which has put the blockade in jeopardy on June 21st.
The updated numbers come after it was revealed that a milestone has been struck in the spread of vaccines.
It was announced on Saturday that the number of coronavirus stroke doses administered in England has exceeded 50 million.
Friday’s total showed that more than 37 million people in the UK had taken at least one dose and more than 21 million had taken two.
Health Secretary Mr Hancock wrote on Twitter: “Today over 50 million Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to England. One of the largest and most important national efforts in our history.
“Thank you to the whole team that made this happen.”
The Mirror Newsletter brings you the latest news, exciting showbiz and TV stories, sports updates and essential political information.
The newsletter is emailed the first thing every morning, at 12 noon and every evening.
Do not miss any moment by subscribing to our newsletter here.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that every adult in the UK will be hit by the end of July.
Health officials are in a race to accelerate ahead with the spread as efforts to keep the troubling new Indian variant on the upward slope.
Scientists have said the variant does not appear to cause more severe infection than other mutant species, and is also not thought to be more contagious at this stage.
Data from a study of vaccinated Indian healthcare workers earlier this week also showed that the AstraZeneca stroke is 97 percent effective against the variant.
But experts have warned it is surpassing the Kent variant to become the dominant species in Britain.
Mr Hancock has also announced a new test of ‘booster’ photos that hopefully could boost protection from another wave of the virus in the fall.
The prime minister has called for “caution” as the government hints the emergence of the new option could delay plans to lift the blocking restrictions on June 21st.
Mr Johnson was criticized this week for border controls as critics claimed his government was too slow to act on India’s addition to the UK ‘red list’ of UK travel.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos