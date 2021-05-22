Coronavirus cases have risen by 10.5 per cent in Britain over the past week as the Indian variant spreads, showing worrying data.

The nation recorded 17,410 new infections from May 16 to May 22 – an increase from the previous seven days.

A total of 2,694 cases and six deaths were reported on Saturday, according to government data.

And the latest figures from Public Health England show that 3,424 B1617.2 infections, popularly known as the Indian variant, have been recorded as fear persists over the strain.

While most were concentrated in North West and London, the body said it was seeing “case groups” across the country.

Overvoltage testing is being carried out to combat the spread, which has put the blockade in jeopardy on June 21st.

The updated numbers come after it was revealed that a milestone has been struck in the spread of vaccines.

It was announced on Saturday that the number of coronavirus stroke doses administered in England has exceeded 50 million.

Friday’s total showed that more than 37 million people in the UK had taken at least one dose and more than 21 million had taken two.

Health Secretary Mr Hancock wrote on Twitter: “Today over 50 million Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to England. One of the largest and most important national efforts in our history.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that every adult in the UK will be hit by the end of July.

Health officials are in a race to accelerate ahead with the spread as efforts to keep the troubling new Indian variant on the upward slope.

Scientists have said the variant does not appear to cause more severe infection than other mutant species, and is also not thought to be more contagious at this stage.

Data from a study of vaccinated Indian healthcare workers earlier this week also showed that the AstraZeneca stroke is 97 percent effective against the variant.

But experts have warned it is surpassing the Kent variant to become the dominant species in Britain.







Mr Hancock has also announced a new test of ‘booster’ photos that hopefully could boost protection from another wave of the virus in the fall.

The prime minister has called for “caution” as the government hints the emergence of the new option could delay plans to lift the blocking restrictions on June 21st.

Mr Johnson was criticized this week for border controls as critics claimed his government was too slow to act on India’s addition to the UK ‘red list’ of UK travel.