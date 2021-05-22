



A large iceberg that exploded an Antarctic shelf earlier this month has been identified by the European Space Agency (ESA) as the largest in the world. The iceberg is called the A-76 and is more than 40 times larger than Paris, larger than the state of Rhode Island and 73 times larger than Manhattan. ICEBERG massive larger than New York City breaks down in ANTARCTICA A-76, named for the quadrant in which it first landed – was first seen by researchers in the British Antarctic Survey using ESA’s Sentinel 1A satellite. It is also confirmed by the US National Ice Center (USNIC), which tracks and names Antarctic icebergs that are at least 10 nautical miles long or 20 square miles of large nautical miles. The 1,668-square-mile ice mass was split by Ronne Ice Chief at the Weddell Sea and is expected to eventually relocate to the South Atlantic, where it would disintegrate. LiveScience reports on Thursday that the event would not directly affect sea level. The 2,300-square-kilometer A-68 iceberg that spawned from the Antarctic Larsen C ice shelf in 2017 has melted. As ice shelves regularly lose ice, scientists link disturbing rapid losses to the effects of a warming climate. NOAA predicts another business hurricane season A University of Leeds STUDY from January reported that the speed at which ice is disappearing has increased significantly. Scientists reported an increase of 0.8 trillion tons per year in the 1990s to 1.3 trillion tons per year by 2017. A January letter published in the journal Science Advances found that ice losses increased from 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons in the 2010s. “Parts of Antarctica are lagging behind, and this is largely due to rising temperatures or major spawning events that have removed the ice and destabilized the ice shelves themselves,” said ESA senior scientist Mark Drinkwater. told the Associated Press. “Climate is responsible for these changes. And, for a longer period of time, of course, it will have far-reaching implications in different places around Antarctica.” However, experts told The New York Times on Thursday that the A-76 may not have been separated from the shelf strictly due to climate change. CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR FOX NEWS “The A76 and A74 are both just part of natural cycles on ice shelves that hadn’t spawned anything big for decades,” Laura Gerrish of the British Senior Survey tweet on May 14th. “Importers It is important to monitor the frequency of all iceberg spawns, but all of these are expected for now.” ESA said the title of “largest iceberg” had previously been held by the largest nearly 1,500 square miles A-23A. The Associated Press contributed to this report.







