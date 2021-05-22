Asghar Badshah’s twin says the family had to ‘endure’ since death





The twin brother of a man found dead in an old bank says the family has had to “stand up” for the past 18 months and now hopes for justice.

Akbar Bhadshah, 40, spoke to T&A after four people were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of his brother, Asghar Badshah.

The body of Asghar, who was affectionately known as Oscar and drove buses for First, was unveiled at the former bank on Commercial Road, Batley, a month later, on December 29, 2019. West Yorkshire Police believe Asghar was abducted on Mayo Road, in Bradford, in the early hours of November 30, 2019. Akbar, who recently moved to Devon from Bradford, said: “My brother was a simple, honest, hardworking, God-fearing, simple driver. “He was the wrong man, in the wrong place.” Qaisar Shah, 36, of Mayo Crescent, Bradford and Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, of French Wells in Woking, both charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap in connection with Asghar’s death. Shah has also been charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property, as did Sobia Syed, 37, of Henna Close, Bradford and Zaban Syed, 60, of Mayo Road, Bradford. Read more about this here … The four appeared in Magistrates’ Court in Leeds today, with Shah and Shahmuradi sent to Bradford Crown Court for a conditional hearing on Tuesday (May 25) and Syeds sent to the same court for a jury hearing on June 21. Read more about this here … Akbar returned to visit the family in Bradford recently for Eid. He said it has been a difficult time for everyone, but are pleased with the recent development. The 40-year-old added: “We are pleased with what the West Yorkshire Police have done about justice for myself and my brother. “We have had to be patient and have an extreme patience during the last 18 months. “The police have told us that there will be justice, there will be sentences and trials – they are working hard. “It’s about getting rid of the people who did it on the streets. “It has been very difficult for us, especially with the Pakistani community. “People come to us, ‘have you heard any news?’ “We had a few pieces of news, but we had to keep it to ourselves because we do not want to prejudge the case. “We have our prayers and keep our faith in God and our faith in the West Yorkshire Police.”







