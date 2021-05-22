Telangana Blockade: Police Dexterity Beats E-Commerce and Food Guys





Hyderabad (TS) DGP along with Hyderabad Tri-Commissioner CP, Cyberabad and Rachakonda took to the streets in a widespread crackdown on blocking offenders. Police seized food vehicles and other e-commerce distribution boys, who were found to have severe restrictions. The strict enforcement comes after Prime Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed dissatisfaction with the blockade measures during a video conference on Friday. Amid rising Covid cases, Telangana is under partial blockade until the end of May. LOOK | Hyderabad: Surrender executives apprehended for blocking rules despite being expelled Telangana State DGP Mahender Reddy instructed all shop owners and vegetable sellers not to allow customers after 9:30 a.m. and to observe closing from 10 a.m. DGP also advised the public to visit only nearby markets so that they can return home early. He warned that all unauthorized vehicles will be seized and returned only after the blockage. Only emergency vehicles with proper permission are excluded. Use relaxation time to buy groceries and other things needed at home and not wander the streets unnecessarily, Reddy said. The DGP instructed the managers of the permitted enterprises to adhere to the blocking instructions and to plan their shift time accordingly. The guys in e-commerce and food distribution are bearing the brunt of the restrictions. (Photo: Ashish Pandey / India Today) Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asadduddin Owaisi reacted harshly to police crackdown, posting on Twitter, GO to the Telangana blockade clearly states that food distribution is allowed. Why are handover personnel being banned then? They should be released along with their vehicles immediately. GO to the blockade in Telangana clearly states that the distribution of food is allowed. Why are handover personnel being banned then? They should be released along with their vehicles immediately. These are poor young people trying to earn @TelanganaDGP @ cpcybd @CPHydCity @RachakondaCop 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qvWnbESAfW Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 22, 2021 On the other hand, police in Nalgonda allegedly beat an electricity employee in an attempt to strictly enforce the blockade. The incident led to troubled electricity workers who briefly cut off electricity supply in Nalgonda town to protest the high behavior by police. There have been several reports about khaki-clad men acting harshly on drivers and those performing emergency duty and working hard in the name of blocking enforcement. Media intruders, electricity workers, health workers alleged harassment and misconduct by police officers. READ ALSO | Sacred Duty: The Calvary Temple of Hyderabad opens its doors to become a free care center for Covid Media, medicine, water supply, electricity, internet distribution are classified as essential services and are excluded from blocking. However, going on reporting from many corners, police are not following government orders and are not whipping those on the road.







