New COVID-19 cases fall to their lowest levels since last June

New cases of coronavirus across the United States have dropped to levels not seen in more than 11 months, prompting optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming from both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. .

As cases, hospitalizations and deaths plummeted this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely resumed. Hugs and masked crowds turned to White House, a Parade in the style of Mardi Gras marched through the port city of Alabama, Mobile, and even states that have stood by pandemic-related restrictions willing to remove them. However, health experts also warned that not enough Americans have been vaccinated to completely eradicate the virus, leaving the potential for new variants that could prolong the pandemic.

As the seven-day average for new cases fell below 30,000 a day this week, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that cases have not been as low since June 18, 2020. The average number of deaths over the past seven days also fell to 552 a rate not seen since July last year. It is a dramatic decline since the pandemic hit a devastating crescendo in January.

As each week passes and as we continue to see progress, this data gives me hope, Walensky said at a news conference Friday.

Health experts assess an efficient circulation of vaccines. More than 60% of people over the age of 18 have received at least one shot, and almost half have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. But demand for vaccines has fallen in most of the country. The administration of President Joe Biden is trying to persuade other Americans to sign up for the shootings, using an optimistic message that vaccines offer a return to normal life.

White House health officials on Friday tried to offer appointment advice. They are joining dating apps to provide a new reason to slide right by displaying vaccination marks on profiles and rewards within the app for people who have taken their pictures.

Ohio, New York, Oregon and other states are enticing people to be vaccinated through lottery prizes of up to $ 5 million.

Across the country, venues and events reopened after closures for most of last year.

On Saturday, Karen Stetz prepared to welcome what she hoped would be a good crowd at the Grosse Pointe Art Fair in Michigans Lake St. Louis. Clair.

With natural lake ventilation and capacity measures and constraints being eased, Stetz was optimistic that artists making a living by traveling to a show circuit that stopped last year would begin to retreat. The event usually attracts 5,000 to 10,000 people.

“I feel like most people are ready to go out,” Stetz said on the phone shortly before the fair opened. It seems like people are thirsty, but it’s hard to know yet. I’m sure there is a percentage of people who will wait until they feel comfortable.

At Mobile, thousands of happy, unmasked entertainers raced for plastic beads and trinkets cast from grades Friday night as the Alabama port city threw a Mardi Gras-style parade. But only about a quarter of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated. Many went without masks, even though health officials had demanded personal responsibility.

Vaccination rate in Alabama 34% of people who have received at least one dose is one of the lowest in the country. It is part of a part of the Southern states where vaccination has been slow. Health experts worry that areas with low vaccination rates may bring new variants of the virus that are more resistant to vaccinations.

My biggest concern is the new strains of the virus and the need to stay vigilant in the coming months, said Boston College public health expert Dr. Philip J. Landrigan.

A medical center in Louisiana reported Friday that it has identified states the first two cases of a COVID-19 variant that has been widespread since identification in India. COVID-19 variants has been classified as a variant of concern by Britain and the World Health Organization, meaning that there is some evidence that it spreads more easily among people, causes more serious illness or may be less responsive to treatments and vaccines. The variant has also been reported in several other states, including Tennessee, Nebraska and Nevada.

Although Landrigan said the huge drop in cases across the country was the best news we have had in the pandemic and showed that vaccines are working, he warned that people need to remain vigilant about local outbreaks of new cases.

Many states have largely given up on messages to wear masks and stay away from other people. Meanwhile, even countries such as California, the first state to issue a nationwide shutdown as the virus emerged in March 2020 prepared to lift restrictions on social distance and business capacity next month.

Director of State Health Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday that the decision was based on dramatically lower cases of the virus and increased vaccinations.

But in Vermont the state with the highest percentage of people who have received a shot Gov. Phil Scott has linked lifting restrictions to the rate of vaccination. He offered to lift all remaining restrictions before a July 4 deadline if 80% of those eligible were vaccinated.

Landrigan would like to see a nationwide vaccination rate of at least 85% ahead of relaxation restrictions. But for now, the huge drop in cases gave him hope that infection levels at the pandemic level will soon be a thing of the past.

“We are reaching the point where by July 4 we may be able to declare this completed,” he said.

