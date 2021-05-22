Search for Bathurst teen suspended due to rain

Police suspended the search for a teenager from Bathurst, NB, who went missing Saturday due to rain.

Madison Roy-Boudreau, 14, was last seen riding in a gray pickup truck on May 11th.

“Search operations have been suspended today due to rainy conditions,” said Luc Foulem, Bathurst city spokesman.

A decision on whether to resume the search will be made on Sunday.

About 30 RCMP members, Bathurst Police and search and rescue organizations had searched the quarry site near 11th Street and St. Anne.

Jason Boudreau, Madison’s father, spoke to Radio Canada. He said he appreciates all the work that has been done to find his daughter.

He said he has participated in search efforts and is in frequent contact with police.

He still holds out hope that his daughter will be found safe and urges anyone with information on her disappearance to contact the police.

Roy-Boudreau is 119 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a pair of camouflage pants and silver shoes.

Anyone with information is required to contact Bathurst Police at 506-548-0420 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.