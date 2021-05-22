Prince William relives ‘dark days of grief’ after Princess Diana’s death





22 May, 2021

Prince William has responded to a report that revealed that a BBC journalist used ‘deceptive behavior’ to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Video / @KensingtonRoyal

Prince William has relived his “dark days of grief” following the death of his mother just days after an investigation revealed that a BBC journalist used “deceptive behavior” to secure an interview with Princess Diana in 1995. The Duke of Cambridge recalled how he had been to Balmoral when he heard of his mother’s death in 1997, but said he ‘found comfort and consolation in the Scots abroad’ as he mourned, Report Daily Mail. He said the “painful” memories came along with the “great joy” because it was in Scotland, at St Andrews University, that William met his now wife Kate Middleton. Prince William spoke of his “dark days of sorrow” at the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh. Photo / AP “Scotland is a source of some of my happiest but also saddest memories. I was in Balmoral when I was told my mother had died,” Prince William said in a speech today. Still in shock, I found a sanctuary in service at Crathie Kirk that morning, and in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scots abroad. “As a result, the bond I feel with Scotland will deepen forever. Alongside this painful memory is a great joy because I was here in Scotland 20 years ago this year when I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the city where you meet your future wife has a very special place in your heart. George, Charlotte and Louis already know how dear Scotland is to both of us and they have begun to build memories of their happy here too. “ Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Photo / Getty Images Prince William’s comments come after his brother Harry accused the family of displaying “total negligence” and claimed that their father Charles had made him “suffer” after the death of their mother. Harry made the comments in his documentary “The Me You Can Not See”. “My dad used to tell me when I was younger, he used to tell William and I, ‘Okay, it was like that for me so it will be like that for you.’ Similar articles William and Harry, accompanied by Prince Charles, at their mother’s funeral. Photo / Getty Images “It does not make sense. Just because you have suffered, it does not mean that your children should suffer. In fact quite the opposite,” he said in the documentary. Prince William also spoke this week about “false and false” allegations made by BBC journalist Martin Bashir in order to interview Diana in 1995. Bashiri was found to have forged bank documents to secure the interview. He also told Diana that she was being spied on, among other things, all in an attempt to gain her trust and secure the interview. “It’s my view that the deceptive way of doing the interview substantially influenced what my mother said,” William said this week. Diana with William and Harry in an amusement park. Photo / Getty Images “The interview was a major contribution to the deterioration of my parents’ relationship. And since then it has hurt countless others. “It brings indescribable sadness when it is known that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to the fear, paranoia and isolation I remember from those last years with it,” he added.

