Dominic Cummings claims ministers supported herd immunity against Covid | Dominik Cummings

Dominic Cummings has launched an extraordinary new attempt to destroy governments’ credibility over Covid-19, claiming that ministers had backed a herd immunity policy, then lied that they had done so.

In a startling series of tweets Saturday just days before he appeared before a Commons investigation, the former prime ministerial adviser actually accused health secretary Matt Hancock of lying about the herd immunity plan and talking stupidity when he denied it to the media.

Cummings also claimed that if competent people had been at the forefront of the Covid strategy in its early stages, then it might have been possible to avoid the first blockage, and certainly the second and third would not have been necessary.

In a tweet Cummings, who was accused in various media reports early in his pandemic of upholding the idea of ​​herd immunity, a policy that allows people to catch Covid in order to increase the number of antibodies said: The media is generally messy in covid, but I too was surprised by 1 thing: how many hacks have the Hancocks parrot line that herd immunity was not the plan when herd immunity from september was * the official plan in all documents / graphs / meetings * until it was rejected.

Turning the fire directly on Hancock, he added: Yes the media is often incompetent, but something deeper is working: many of SW1 were happy to believe Hancocks’s stupidity was not the plan * so they did not have to face it shocking truth *. Most political attacks believe in the system …

According to Cummings, who was ousted from Downing Street last November after a fierce power struggle and has since appeared determined to oust his former boss, Boris Johnson, herd immunity was adopted as the official strategy in the days of before the pandemic.

Another Cummings tweet said: In week 9/3, No. 10 was informed by various people that the official plan would lead to disaster. He was subsequently replaced by Plan B. But the way the herd immunity plan from Sep cd until that week has been is a fundamental issue throughout the disaster.

Even before the latest Twitter page, Downing Street had prepared itself for Cummings’ appearance before a joint Municipal Committee investigation into the treatment of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He is understood to be ready to take his revenge campaign to a whole new level by producing incriminating WhatsApp texts, emails and messages detailing what he sees as a serial incompetence in handling the response to Covid-19, while he was the most close to prime ministers.

Cummings was told he was particularly eager to focus on what he sees as Johnsons is reluctant to order a second block last September.

At the time Cummings, Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser and Chris Whitty, chief medical adviser were arguing for a circuit breaker block for several weeks. But Johnson resisted. A series of heated arguments ensued and the blockade was postponed until November, a delay that Cummings believes cost many lives.

His appearance before the joint investigation of health and social care and science and technology committees follows a spectacular kick with Johnson last month.

This came after the prime minister accused Cummings of leaking damaging information about him, including text messages and other information about the much-criticized renovation of his Downing Street apartment. Cummings came back again in a blog post accusing Johnson of unethical, stupid and possibly illegal attempts to try to fund home improvements with money from a Tory donor.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Herd immunity has never been a political goal or part of our coronavirus strategy. Our response at all times has been focused on saving lives and ensuring that the NHS was not overloaded. We continue to be guided by the latest scientific advice.

They added that the prime minister had announced a public inquiry to learn any lessons to be learned.