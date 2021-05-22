Do not release guards despite the drop in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra doctors say





Although Maharashtra has shown a drop in the number of new Covid-19 infections by recording 26,133 cases on Saturday vs. Friday 29,644 cases, experts have warned citizens not to be causal and urged them to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms. The warning was issued against the backdrop of a study conducted by the Union health ministry, which noted that 50% of people still do not wear masks, while 64% who wear them do not cover their noses. The study conducted in 25 cities across India has concluded that only 14% of people wear masks correctly. Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said citizens should adopt appropriate behavior for Covid at least by the end of the year. Maharashtra has shown tremendous progress in crashing cases. Even in the 15 districts that currently show a high number of cases, we must remember that growth started late and will soon decline in the coming days. However, we are unable to afford our guard, Dr Lahane said. He praised the blockade for reducing cases and said the shutdown was decided as a last resort on April 22nd as 67,013 cases were discovered that day and citizens were not adhering to Covid-19 instructions. There will be no need for any blockages if people follow simple rules such as wearing masks properly, regular hand cleaning and maintaining social distance, Dr Lahane said. This view was endorsed by Dr. Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, who stressed the need for self-discipline among people. Citizens should not repeat the mistakes they made last year after restrictions were eased, such as attending social gatherings, holding mammoth religious and marital functions, and wandering unnecessarily, Dr Mandot said. If people do not wear masks and do not indulge in casual behavior, all the gains achieved so far will be lost and we will face a tougher third wave, warned Dr. Mandot. The number of Maharashtra Covid-19 has reached 5,553,225 and the number is at 87,300 after 682 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday. The highest death toll of 14,516 was reported in Mumbai, followed by Pune (11,068). Currently, there are 352,247 active cases in the state, of which the highest 54,198 are in Pune, followed by Mumbai with 28,232 patients. The state also conducted 281,585 tests. Amravati and Nashik have eased blocking restrictions due to a drop in cases. In Washim, traffic police personnel Manisha Chouke, who is months pregnant, were seen managing traffic and urging citizens to respect Covid-19 restrictions. In Dhule, Washim and Nanded, police cracked down on those who roamed or drove for no apparent reason and conducted their own Covid-19 antigen tests. In Dombivli, a 100-year-old man was released from hospital after he successfully triumphed over the virus. To prevent the Covid-19 outbreak among infants and children, the Maharashtra pediatric task force will direct doctors to a scheduled online meeting Sunday from 12:00 to 2pm in the presence of Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, despite the decline in Covid-19 cases, the state is facing a new challenge as the number of patients suffering from mucormycosis (black fungus) is increasing rapidly. The state appears to be shaking under a shortage of Amphotericin B injections, used in the treatment of mucormycosis, as relatives of patients have frantically searched for the drug. State Energy Minister Nitin Raut has blamed the central government for the lack of adequate supply of medicine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos