International
Pakistan seeks US assistance in regulating Covid vaccine
NEW YORK:
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for the US role in regulating the coronavirus vaccine for Pakistan as the country could not receive supplies carried out under the World Health Organization (WHO) COVAX due to excessive global demand.
Speaking to reporters in New York, the foreign minister said during his virtual interactions with US Congressman Tom Suozzi and Senator Lindsey Graham, he revealed that they wanted to engage with Pakistan as they could not deny the importance of Pakistan.
In his media briefing on Friday, Qureshi was accompanied by Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan and UN Permanent Representative Munir Akram. He said he discussed the Covid situation, bilateral ties, as well as issues of Palestine, Kashmir and Afghanistan with US lawmakers.
Foreign Minister Qureshi also told reporters that he demanded the US role in regulating vaccines for Pakistan because the country could not receive the supply carried out under COVAX, due to excessive global demand.
The foreign minister told reporters that Pakistan and the US have decided to increase bilateral engagement by taking advantage of modern means of communication. “Therefore, a select group of congressmen would hold a meeting with the Pakistani authorities in June,” he said.
Read also: FO takes the issue of vaccines with the Saudi government
“The congressmen will also be invited to a meeting during the next UNGA session, which is likely to be held physically. As a third step, they will be invited to Pakistan in October, which will also help address their misunderstandings about Pakistan, in addition to giving a better understanding of the country. “
The foreign minister arrived in the US along with his counterparts from Turkey, Palestine and Tunisia to address a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the deteriorating situation in Palestine on Thursday.
The UNGA session was convened at the joint request of the OIC, the Arab Group and the NAM with the sole aim of improving the Palestinian situation with a ceasefire that was the first step. Qureshi called the session “effective and productive.”
Qureshi said the Israel-Palestine ceasefire was “the first step towards improvement” but required continued vigilance from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the media to achieve its sustainability.
“Special vigilance will be required by the OIC, NAM and the most important role is the media. You are free and your reporting can shake the conscience which also did it and turned the tide, “Qureshi said, adding that the media helped change the narrative, but public pressure must be maintained.
He said they had intimidated the ceasefire during the UNGA session, which followed the debate and protests in various world capitals, sparked by uncensored video clips distributed by citizen journalists.
The need for the UNGA session arose after four UN Security Council meetings ended inconclusively and failed to evolve any consensus, he said. He stressed that lasting peace in South Asia and the Middle East could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.
He told reporters that in his meetings with UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he urged them to continue their efforts until the dispute was resolved because “simply a ceasefire was not enough.” .
Answering a question, the foreign minister said that Pakistan’s attitude towards the situation in Palestine was to end the killings, establish peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and pursue a two-state solution.
Read also: Pakistan has received 4.06 million doses of Covid vaccines so far
He added that in his statement to UNGA, he highlighted the “complete similarities” between Kashmir and Palestine – both men face murder, denial of the right to self-determination, demographic restructuring, infrastructural destruction and economic collapse.
Asked about his remarks during it CNN Thursday’s interview what the host said were “anti-Semitic”, the foreign minister said the accusation drew strong reaction not only from Pakistan but across the Muslim world. He said the host seemed to be under stress, from which she also addressed him as a diplomat. He added that he did not know if her interaction was written.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]