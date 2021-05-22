Pakistan seeks US assistance in regulating Covid vaccine

NEW YORK:



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for the US role in regulating the coronavirus vaccine for Pakistan as the country could not receive supplies carried out under the World Health Organization (WHO) COVAX due to excessive global demand.

Speaking to reporters in New York, the foreign minister said during his virtual interactions with US Congressman Tom Suozzi and Senator Lindsey Graham, he revealed that they wanted to engage with Pakistan as they could not deny the importance of Pakistan.

In his media briefing on Friday, Qureshi was accompanied by Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan and UN Permanent Representative Munir Akram. He said he discussed the Covid situation, bilateral ties, as well as issues of Palestine, Kashmir and Afghanistan with US lawmakers.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also told reporters that he demanded the US role in regulating vaccines for Pakistan because the country could not receive the supply carried out under COVAX, due to excessive global demand.

The foreign minister told reporters that Pakistan and the US have decided to increase bilateral engagement by taking advantage of modern means of communication. “Therefore, a select group of congressmen would hold a meeting with the Pakistani authorities in June,” he said.

Read also: FO takes the issue of vaccines with the Saudi government

“The congressmen will also be invited to a meeting during the next UNGA session, which is likely to be held physically. As a third step, they will be invited to Pakistan in October, which will also help address their misunderstandings about Pakistan, in addition to giving a better understanding of the country. “

The foreign minister arrived in the US along with his counterparts from Turkey, Palestine and Tunisia to address a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on the deteriorating situation in Palestine on Thursday.

The UNGA session was convened at the joint request of the OIC, the Arab Group and the NAM with the sole aim of improving the Palestinian situation with a ceasefire that was the first step. Qureshi called the session “effective and productive.”

Qureshi said the Israel-Palestine ceasefire was “the first step towards improvement” but required continued vigilance from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the media to achieve its sustainability.

“Special vigilance will be required by the OIC, NAM and the most important role is the media. You are free and your reporting can shake the conscience which also did it and turned the tide, “Qureshi said, adding that the media helped change the narrative, but public pressure must be maintained.

He said they had intimidated the ceasefire during the UNGA session, which followed the debate and protests in various world capitals, sparked by uncensored video clips distributed by citizen journalists.

The need for the UNGA session arose after four UN Security Council meetings ended inconclusively and failed to evolve any consensus, he said. He stressed that lasting peace in South Asia and the Middle East could not be achieved without resolving the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

He told reporters that in his meetings with UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, he urged them to continue their efforts until the dispute was resolved because “simply a ceasefire was not enough.” .

Answering a question, the foreign minister said that Pakistan’s attitude towards the situation in Palestine was to end the killings, establish peace, resolve disputes through dialogue and pursue a two-state solution.

Read also: Pakistan has received 4.06 million doses of Covid vaccines so far

He added that in his statement to UNGA, he highlighted the “complete similarities” between Kashmir and Palestine – both men face murder, denial of the right to self-determination, demographic restructuring, infrastructural destruction and economic collapse.

Asked about his remarks during it CNN Thursday’s interview what the host said were “anti-Semitic”, the foreign minister said the accusation drew strong reaction not only from Pakistan but across the Muslim world. He said the host seemed to be under stress, from which she also addressed him as a diplomat. He added that he did not know if her interaction was written.