Nigeria bury army chief after airstrike

The commander of Nigeria’s top army, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, rested in the capital Abuja on Saturday, a day after he and 10 other officers died when their plane crashed in bad weather.

It was the third military air disaster this year and the military posted videos on service social networks followed by political and military leaders at the national mosque.

Attahiru army chief of staff was appointed only by President Muhammadu Buhari last January in a break-up of the top command to better combat the escalating violence and jihadist insurgency of more than a decade.

But the president, who expressed his condolences just hours after the crash in the northern state of Kaduna, did not attend the funeral, an absence widely criticized on social media.

Attahiru died as news emerged that Nigerian jihadist leader Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau had been seriously wounded or possibly killed after clashes with a rival faction of Islamic State allies.

The plane crashed while trying to land at Kaduna International Airport “due to bad weather,” the armed forces said.