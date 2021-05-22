Vaccine manufacturers promise 2.3B doses for less affluent nations

ROME (AP) A global health summit highlighting growing inequality between rich and poor countries during the closed pandemic on Friday with promises from pharmaceutical companies to distribute more than 1.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to high-income countries low and medium this year.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, host of the Rome summit that brought together the Group of 20 and the executive arm of the European Union, called the contributions made by private companies important and dizzying.

Promises include 1 billion doses from US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTechs, 200 million from Johnson & Johnson and 100 million from Moderna. They will be provided at a cost to low-income countries and at a low profit for middle-income countries.

Pfizer and BioNTech promised an additional 1 billion for next year, while European Union countries promised another 100 million doses for this year.

Many of the European remittances will take place through the UN-backed COVAX program, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who co-hosted the summit. COVAX aims to provide equal access to COVID-19 photographs for low- and middle-income countries.

Earlier this week, the program suffered a major setback when its largest supplier, the Serum Institute of India, announced it would likely no longer export vaccines by the end of the year due to the COVID-19 crisis in the subcontinent.

Pharmaceutical companies did not specify whether their promises would be fulfilled under any particular umbrella.

But Draghi said the commitments made on Friday to some extent reflect a desire to correct injustices and inequalities when in the most difficult moments some shut down and ignored the rest of the world.

Both he and von der Leyen expressed confidence that the commitments would be honored.

These companies have committed their entire reputation to this. It’s a very, very important move that will really change the landscape, Draghi said, adding that international organizations like the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization would have a role to play in securing commitments.

Von der Leyen said the doses promised by European countries were carefully considered, so we feel responsible and accountable.

As vaccination campaigns continue to advance in the western world, poor countries are struggling to get supplies. The UN Security Council expressed concern this week about the small number of doses arriving in Africa.

Last week, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged rich countries to donate their vaccines before immunizing younger populations, including children. Experts warn that allowing the virus to spread uncontrollably anywhere in the world could lead to the emergence of potentially dangerous variants.

During the global health summit on Friday in Rome, Draghi said nearly 1.5 billion doses of vaccines have been administered in over 180 countries around the world. However, only 0.3% were in low-income countries, while richer countries administered about 85%.

The differences in vaccination levels are staggering, the Italian leader said. Not only are these inequalities unacceptable, they are also a threat as long as the virus continues to circulate freely around the world, it can turn dangerous and undermine even the most successful vaccination campaign.

To address the inequalities and contain the pandemic, the head of the World Trade Organization said on the eve of the summit that it is also essential to diversify vaccine production and have more production in Africa and Latin America. The European Union raised many of the same points made by WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala, specifically seeking to increase production in Africa.

Today, Africa imports 99% of its vaccines and that needs to change, said EU executive von der Leyen. And for that reason, the Europe team is launching an initiative with African partners to develop vaccine production in Africa. The initiative will develop a number of regional centers spread across the continent and will rely on the full team of Europe team, including € 1 billion ($ 1.2 billion) in investments.

Despite a recent call from the United States to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents as a way to increase supplies, summit participants were expected to insist that intellectual property rights were an important tool to increase production. vaccines.

There is a lack of consensus among EU countries on a temporary waiver of patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines. EU officials have argued that giving up patents would not provide any short-term or intermediate improvement and could even have a negative impact.

Draghi said Italy is open to the idea provided that any waiver measures are targeted and time-limited and do not hurt incentives for pharmaceutical companies to innovate.