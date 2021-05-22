Yesh Atid to speed up legislation to limit Netanyahu’s prime ministership

With politics business very much back on the agenda after the ceasefire with Gaza, Yesh Atid has said he will advance legislation this week to limit the reign of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister.

The party said over the weekend that it would seek an accelerated legislative process this week for two bills, one limiting one prime minister to two terms in office and the other preventing an indicted MK from forming a government.

Yesh Atid will be able to exclude bills from the initial “submission of legislation” step by scrutinizing the Knesset regulatory committee, chaired by the MK Elharar MK party.

The chances of success for the bill that prohibits an MK under indictment from forming a government seem extremely small, as it does not have the support of Yamina or Ra’am and therefore has no majority in the Knesset.

The bill on the limits of the prime minister’s mandate would take effect in only two elections, which means that if no government is formed and new elections are held in October, Netanyahu would still be able to form a coalition even if the legislation adopted during the current Knesset.

Such a bill is believed to have a slightly higher chance of passing than the law banning the accused MKs from forming a government, with Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope Party said to be supportive. However, securing a majority would be difficult anyway.

“We have never stopped our desire to fight corruption, and now that the fighting has stopped it is time to deal with it,” Elharar said in announcing the advancement of these bills.

“The citizens of the State of Israel deserve a clean and moral leadership, which deals with the good of the public and not with the preservation of power. “Anyone who commits to change understands that there is no other way.”

Meanwhile, negotiations to form a government will resume, with Yesh Atid and its chairman Yair Lapid still seeking to oust Netanyahu, but there are only 12 days left to do so.

Although Yamina leader Naftali Bennett was said to have selected any plan to form a government backed by the Islamic Ra’am Party (United Arab Emirates List) during the Gaza conflict, Yamina sources are now quoted as saying this option could be possible again.

According to Channel 13 News, Yamina officials have told Likud that unless an attractive offer is made in the coming days they will support a government with the anti-Netanyahu bloc.

The official Yamina Party’s Twitter account quickly denied the report, attributing the story to “sources representing themselves” and calling it “fake news”.

A Yamina party source told The Jerusalem Post that such speculation “was not serious”.

“Yamina is not there at the moment. “If there was room in the public consciousness of the Yamina electorate for such a government at some point it would not be there,” although the source said there was always the possibility that this would change after the fifth election was near. .

Even if Bennett were to return to negotiations with Yesh Atid and the “change bloc”, it is reported that the conditions offered to him would be less than they were before.

KAN reported that Bennett would be offered the second prime ministerial rotation after Lapid, not the first as was the case before.

On Saturday evening, blue and white leader and Defense Minister MK Benny Gantz ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government again, following speculation that he might again seek to form such a coalition.

Asked during an interview on Channel 12 if “there is still a chance that you will form a government with him [Netanyahu] in spite of everything, “Gantz replied,” No. “

The Blue-White leader continued: “This is over. I have received offers in the past… Before last week there were many offers which I rejected… I do not intend to go again in that direction. The country needs something new. ”