Mass grave filled with dead women found in the backyard of former police officers





A mass grave filled with dozens of female corpses believed to be victims of a violent sex ring and murder was found in the backyard of a former police officer’s home in El Salvador, reports said Friday. Police made the gruesome revelation this week as they investigate former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez for the double murder of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter a crime the former police officer apparently admitted, Daily Beast reported. When police entered the Chavezs courtyard in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from the capital San Salvador, they noticed that the ground looked uneven and soft. Investigators soon discovered eight pits filled with what they believe could be at least a dozen bodies each, the exit reported. SM SCHOOL NURSE BEFORE TENENCEE ACCUSED OF OFFERING 40 PHOTO GIRLS NB BANJ Chavez, 51, has a rap sheet that includes sex crime charges. He left by force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator, who found women on social media and seduced them with the promise of “American Dreamer,” police told reporters. Chavez and ten others have been arrested in what police believe was a sex and murder ring that left women, and possibly some young people, dead. “This psychopath has been banned and I believe 99 percent of the people who helped him have been arrested,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. Sexual violence seems to be a common denominator in all women’s deaths, police said. Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation, said “the central axis of the investigation is sexual violence”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW FOX APPLICATION None of the suspects in custody has explained what was behind the makeshift cemetery believed to be at least two or more years old. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro indicated that more than one person is an accomplice in the mass grave. On Friday, people with their missing relatives gathered at Chavezs’s house, capturing photos of their loved ones and hoping they would be able to identify one of the bodies. At least two dozen bodies have already been exhumed by police who suspect there may be at least 40 more. It may take a month to dig them all up. Click here to read more from New York Post

