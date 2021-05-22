Covid 19 coronavirus: Churches help vaccinate more people from the Pacific





Pacific church leaders receive their first Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / RNZ

from RNZ Research commissioned by the Ministry of Health shows that in March 59 per cent of Pacifics were prepared to be vaccinated, but a month later the figure had risen to 79 per cent. A doctor with Pacific Fono health insurer Malia Funaki said health officials and churches had worked together. “Church leaders have attended, as have some of my other colleagues, and talked to church ministers and sometimes congregations to discuss the importance of vaccination, the safety with this vaccine we received in New Zealand.” She said a lot of work had also gone into unraveling the false information about the Covid-19 vaccine. About 70 percent of the Pacific islands regularly attend church, so the leaders of those congregations were reminded of the influential role they played as vaccine publishers. Earlier this month, Pacific church ministers stepped up to get their Covid-19 vaccines at the South Sears vaccination clinic and encouraged their congregations and communities to do the same. Earlier this year, Manukau councilor Efeso Collins said he planned to help those on the vaccine fence in his South Auckland constituency. He encouraged the importance of “a conversation after church … with a coffee and a muffin to talk through in disbelief to make a difference”. On Wednesday, Lower Hutt held a Day of the Pacific Vaccination Festival which marked the beginning of DHB’s effort to vaccinate more than 5,000 Pacific people and their families in the region. Similar articles The Capital and County Health Board The Coast has lowered the qualifying age of 65 to 55 and older, for the people of Mori and the Pacific and their families. DHB Pacific People’s Health Director Junior Ulu Ulu said it was about “equality” as he recognized that Pacific people tended to get sick faster than the rest of the population. – RNZ

