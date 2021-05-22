The EU needs to take a more pragmatic approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol

The core principles of the Northern Ireland Protocol are noble, but Northern Ireland’s social, economic and political progress is being hampered by its current functioning. We have seen reductions in availability and choice on supermarket shelves, cancellation of shipments, temporary withdrawal of retailers and interference with pet movements and parcels. Such a persistent rift is undermining the Protocol as a whole.

That is why we are committed to working with the EU to resolve these issues urgently, aware of the time constraints we face. Our approach has been driven by the need to de-dramatize issues arising from the Protocol and instead seek practical solutions to its challenges. But the damage done by the EU’s unilateral move to set a strong border on the island of Ireland for vaccine exports in January cannot be overstated.

The EU must listen and take into account the experience of people and businesses as we work to agree on pragmatic and proportionate solutions. Nowhere is this more vital than access to medicines and critical health supplies: the people of Northern Ireland should have the same access to the full range of medical treatments available to everyone else in the rest of the UK.

At the moment a big supermarket, like Sainsburys, cannot send a box of pork pies or bundles of bacon from one of its stores in England, Wales or Scotland to another branch in Northern Ireland without going through a heavy controls and processes to allow to cross the Irish Sea.

In theory, this should ensure that there is no risk of incompatible goods ending up in the EU single market, through Northern Ireland. With the exception of Sainsburys there is no store in the Republic of Ireland, so such checks are unnecessary. They are trying to mitigate a risk that does not exist. The sooner the EU is able to find new solutions and embrace a more pragmatic approach, the better.

While we are focused on the urgent need to deal with these difficulties, it is also important that politics, and politicians, in Northern Ireland are not disturbed by it.

The community groups and individuals I have talked to recently have reinforced this. While they want the problems with the Protocol to be resolved, they are particularly focused on social issues providing the best education for their children, being able to access good health care services, advancing women’s rights and advancing LGBT causes.

This does not deny that the current functioning of the Protocol is an issue for many people, especially for some in unionist communities who feel the loss of their sense of identity and belonging. But we must not forget that the issues facing businesses and consumers are affecting the entire community in Northern Ireland.

Identity issues as well as the practical challenges faced by businesses were rightly raised in the successful attempt to avoid a strong border on the island of Ireland in the Brexit negotiations. It would be contrary to the spirit and word of the Protocol itself for the EU to ignore them now.

A brighter future for all in Northern Ireland will be based on its promotion as a fantastic place to live, work and develop a business. We need to maximize opportunities for greater inward investment and support job growth.

The Northern Ireland cyber sector now employs over 2,300 people, at 104 companies, generating salaries of around 110 million each year. And offshore companies like Artemis are at the forefront of UK efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030, with innovative technologies such as carbon fiber hydrophilic and energy recovery systems for autonomous sailing vessels that are capable of operating without consuming any fossil fuels.

It is our hope that the EU will embrace a more constructive approach to the Protocol so that it can support the peace process, be implemented in the proportionate manner we have always aimed for and ensure that the people of Northern Ireland continue to see the benefits of continued prosperity and stability. This is the only way it can be supported.

I would urge the EU to take the proportionate, risk-based approach that is needed so that we can all look forward to a more positive and optimistic future for all of Northern Ireland, one that fully embraces all that to offer the rest of the UK and the world.

Brandon Lewis is Secretary of State for Northern Ireland