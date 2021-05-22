Has a ‘burst of gold’ thought blinded Australian businesses following China’s ‘mercurial’ market?

It was in the mid-2000s during a regular meeting with a client that Bob Cronin realized he would greatly underestimate the challenges of doing business in China.

They were sad days in bilateral relations between Canberra and Beijing when the sky seemed the limit for Australian entrepreneurs in the Middle Kingdom.

The veteran journalist, however, took a hard look at reality not too long ago in his print edition of the Shanghai Daily, the Chinese-language English-language magazine then owned by Australian billionaire media owner Kerry Stokes.

“We had an advertising contract with a company,” said Mr Cronin, a former editor-in-chief of The Australian.

“The deal was that they agreed to pay us xdollars a month.

“In return, they had the right to sell ads on the Shanghai Daily.

Former Shanghai Daily editor Bob Cronin says Australian businesses often “make mistakes” in Chinese relations. ( Supplied: Melbourne Press Club

Soyou says, “You have to pay us $ 100,000 a month if you sell $ 150,000 ad on paper makes $ 50,000 if you sell $ 80,000 ad, you lose $ 20,000.”

“That was the deal. That was the contract.

“And after about six months they came back and said, ‘Advertising is a lot harder than we thought and so we have to change the contract.’

Despite attempts to dismiss the claim, Mr Cronin said he was quickly yielding to the claims when it became clear that efforts to enforce the contract would be in vain.

“It was during all that embarrassment that someone said to me, ‘You have to understand, in China, that signing the contract is the start of negotiations.’

China dreams of ‘dangerous thinking’

While just a glimpse of the challenges facing Australian businessmen and women in China, experts say it highlights the pitfalls that can exist when dealing with our largest trading partner.

Nick Hunt helped set up several Australian businesses in China. ( Supplied: Nick Hunt

Nick Hunt is a WA-based trader who helped set up the Chinese operations of some of Australia’s largest agribusinesses, including ASX-listed Elders and Nufarm, as well as those owned by billionaire Andrew Forrest.

After spending many of the past 30 years living and working in North Asia, he said he would come to think that many Australian businesses were blinded by greed and “reckless indifference” in their pursuit of “golden gold” in China. .

“I think the dream, if we will call it that, has always been a dangerous thought to have,” Mr Hunt said.

“Sovereign risk in relations with China, in my opinion, has always been the biggest issue in dealing with China.

“China is a mercury market to deal with and a dangerous market to deal with.

“We should have known there would be ups and downs in the relationship.

“I think many exporters have been blind to the harsh and cold policy of dealing with China.”

Difficulties in trade with China came to the fore this month on the first anniversary of the Beijing strike against Australian barley producers.

Diplomatic relations between Canberra and Beijing have moved steadily in recent years. ( AAP: Lukas Coch

Risks discovered in the consequences of trade

Tariffs of 80 per cent last May launched an alleged campaign of economic coercion that included blows for beef producers, winemakers, coal miners and lobster fishermen.

But a year later, trade experts have cast doubt on the effectiveness of Beijing’s tactics amid claims that the affected industries have largely offset any losses by finding new markets.

Regardless, shadow trade minister Madeleine King said the consequences between Canberra and Beijing had come at a real cost to many Australian businesses and families.

Shadow trade minister Madeleine King says Australia needs a “clear-eyed” strategy for China. ( ABC News: Andrew O’Connor

Ms. King cited the example of lobster fishermen, many of whom face going to the wall after China’s decision to suspend trade led to lower prices.

She said that while the Federal Labor Party opposed China’s actions and strongly supported the decisions taken by the Morrison Government on the grounds of national security, such as Huawei’s exclusion from the opening of 5G, the Coalition had upset the balance.

“We have seen the rush of discussions about security interests,” Ms King said.

“And that’s good in the context of a more outspoken and aggressive China.

“But, equally, it ‘s the economy, stupid.

“We need to have a clear mind about our economy as well and how it interacts with security interests.”

Calls to end “crazy” language

Moreover, Ms. King called for an end to the “crazy” and “irresponsible” rhetoric by politicians and senior officials towards China.

“What we see is a strange collection of language,” she said.

“There is a difference between being responsible and irresponsible in terms of freedom of speech, and I think the quest to wipe out anti-China sentiment for basic political purposes should stop in this country.”

The value of iron ore trade in Australia with China has never been greater. ( Supplied: BHP Billiton

Even as target industries divert their goods to other markets, China’s bottom line in Australia has plummeted in the past two weeks.

This month, Federal Treasury Josh Frydenberg revealed a major improvement in the country’s finances in part in support of higher iron ore prices, as it came out this week WA was set to post a surplus of $ 5 billion to beat the world by 2020- 21, with the courtesy of an unexpected royal.

China ‘running out of trade targets’

Perth USAsia Center’s research director Jeff Wilson said there was little doubt about the consequences that would result if Australia’s iron ore trade with China was disrupted.

But Mr Wilson said “Beijing’s self-interest in leaving iron and gas alone” meant Australia would be in a relatively strong position for the foreseeable future.

“The fact that China is now sanctioning very small products of tens of millions of dollars of a fruit here or there is a function of the fact that all big things are already subject to sanction,” Mr Wilson said.

“And so my prediction would be that this has probably reached its logical conclusion, simply because there is no big target left to be hit.