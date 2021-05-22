Westgate and Jem will be closed for two weeks for cleaning, Health News & Top Stories

Jem and Westgate will be shutting down for two weeks from today to break any possible transmission chain and allow their premises to be completely cleaned.

Both Jurong malls had previously been identified as sites visited by Covid-19 cases who were still infectious, leading the Ministry of Health (MoH) to urge visitors to the malls to be removed.

Four proved positive during the friction exercise, adding six cases of Covid-19 recently linked to malls.

“Our epidemiological investigations have revealed that there is likely to be ongoing transmission among individuals who visited these malls,” the MoH said when announcing last night that the malls would reopen on June 6th.

The ministry reiterated its call for those who visited the malls from May 10 to 14 to go for free testing.

Members of the public will still be able to enter Ng Teng Fong General Hospital through Westgate, and the office towers on both premises will remain open.

Three of the seven unrelated cases reported yesterday had been in Westgate recently. One of them works as a kitchen assistant at Fun Toast at Westgate Tower.

In total, there were 22 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections, with 15 related to previous cases. There are no new cases in dormitories.

Two 19-year-old Singapore Polytechnic (SP) students were among the new cases, adding four cases already linked to the polytechnic.

The first is a sophomore from the School of Informatics who works part-time as a food processor at Sats Food Services.

He tested positive for Covid-19 during quarantine – he was identified as a home contact of Case 63462, a 49-year-old woman working as a factory operator in the InfoComm SMS.

Updating cases

New cases: 29 In the community: 22 Imported: 7 (2 Singapore, 1 permanent resident, 1 dependent permit holder, 3 work permit holder) In dormitories: 0 New community cases over the past week: 199 (61 unrelated cases) Active cases: 490 In hospitals: 255 (5 in ICU) In community settings: 235 Deaths: 32 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total downloaded: 61,262 Downloaded yesterday: 35 TOTAL CASES: 61,799

The second young case is a third year student from the School of Chemical and Life Sciences. She was last on campus on May 15, when she met case 63487, a PS student who was notified as a Covid-19 case last week.

The two had met for a co-curricular activity (CCA) and had dinner together outside of school. All other students who had met for the CCA activity on May 15 have been quarantined.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old food distribution group joined McDonald’s delivery riders. He works at the Pasir Ris Elias Community Club store.

A two-year-old from My First Skool at Fernvale Link and a five-year-old from MY World Preschool at Anchorvale Parkview were also among the cases.

A letter from the Early Childhood Development Agency seen by The Sunday Times says My World preschool facilities will be closed for thorough cleaning and disinfection tomorrow and Tuesday.

A nine-year-old student from Springdale Elementary School also tested positive for the virus. She was last at school last Monday.

There were seven imported cases. Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 103 cases a week ago to 199 cases last week, the MoH said.

The number of unrelated cases in the community has also increased from 14 cases a week ago to 61 cases over the past week.