Malaysia tightens curbs to crush Covid-19 knife, News News & Top Asian Stories

Malaysia yesterday ordered shopping malls, restaurants and shops to operate less hours by Tuesday as the government took several steps to suppress an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths.
The government also wants 80 percent of civil servants, or 750,000 people, to start working from home. The private sector has been advised to allow 40 percent of its staff to do the same, affecting 6.1 million workers.
Businesses will only be allowed to operate from 8am until 8pm, instead of closing at 10pm.
The new rules add to the May 12 ban on dining at restaurants and food stalls.
The announcement was made at a press conference broadcast live on television by Senior Minister (Security Group) Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah.
Malaysia joins several other countries in Asia that are also battling an increase in infections from Covid-19, from Singapore and Taiwan, to Thailand and India.
Meanwhile, at the G-20 virtual health summit on Friday, coronavirus vaccine makers promised billions of doses to poor countries, and leaders vowed to expand access to strokes as the only way to end the pandemic.
Datuk Seri Ismail told a news conference: “The emergence of new, aggressive Covid-19 variants has contributed to the increase in cases. Therefore, stricter measures should be put in place to contain it.”
He added: “Since businesses close at 8pm, there is no need to go outside. The government can impose all sorts of restrictions, but ultimately, our self-discipline to quarantine ourselves matters more.”
But, joining the pressure from large corporations and small traders, who depend on daily sales of their products to survive, Mr. Ismail indicated that the government would not force the factories to close or ban the malam (night markets) from operating.
The announcement followed peak concerns over the Covid-19 cases and the already weak economy, which could be hit hard if a stricter motion control (MCO) order is placed.
Tengku Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said at a special event that the closure of most of the economy could cause one million people to lose their jobs.
Malaysia is in the second week of a four-week MCO, but Covid-19 cases have continued to rise in recent weeks. Called MCO 3.0, continuous curbs prohibit interstate and interstate travel.
The daily number of cases in the past four days was over 6,000, with the highest recorded on Thursday, at 6,806, along with a record 59 deaths on the same day.
Malaysia reported 6,320 cases and 50 casualties yesterday.
The increase in cases has strained the health care system, including the intensive care units (ICUs) designated for Covid-19 patients in hospitals around the country.
Tan Sri Noor Hisham said on Facebook yesterday that public hospitals in the Klang Valley, including Kuala Lumpur, are working at an average of 113 percent as more patients become seriously ill.
“To cope with the increase, hospitals have had to relocate other areas, such as normal wards, to temporary ICUs by providing beds with certain equipment,” he wrote.
MCO 3.0 started on May 12, a day before Hari Raya Aidilfitri and will run until June 7.
Malaysia installed MCO 1.0 between March and May last year, closing shopping malls, offices and most factories and allowing only essential services such as medicine halls and supermarkets to remain open.
In MCO 2.0, imposed in most states between late January and early March this year, shopping malls and most factories were allowed to operate.
