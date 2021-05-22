Hunting for woman after ‘acid’ was spilled over the victim’s head on the doorstep







Police are looking for this person after the attack (Photos: SWNS / Zhivko Mironov / Eddie Mitchell) A young woman was hospitalized with potential life-threatening injuries after a harmful substance was thrown in her face as she answered the door. Sussex police are shooting a female suspect believed to have poured liquid over the victims’ heads as she stood at a gate in Brighton on Thursday. CCTV footage shows the suspected attacker fleeing the scene around 4.20pm and heading towards the seashore. Witnesses describe seeing a black woman, about 5ft6 tall, carrying a blue backpack and wearing a face mask. Brighton and Hove Chief Inspector Nick Dias said: Our officers continue to work tirelessly to identify the suspect in connection with the matter and ensure that an arrest is made. We need your help in identifying the person in the footage, does he know them?

CCTV image of female suspect wanted in connection with Thursday’s acid attack in Brighton (Photo: Twitter / @ sussex_police / Zhivko Mironov)

Anyone who knows this suspect is encouraged to contact Sussex Police immediately (Photo: Twitter / @ sussex_police / Zhivko Mironov) We believe the suspect fled to Princes Street, Brighton, and then towards the coast. We are calling on anyone who has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 3pm and 5pm on Thursday (May 20th) to contact us. Patrols continue to grow in the city, please come and talk to one of us if you have any information or concerns. The victim was reportedly attacked in a house occupied by a group of medical students. She is still recovering at Royal County Sussex Hospital after acid was spilled on her head.

The victim in Brighton had thrown acid over her head on this eve in the life-changing attack (Photo: Eddie Mitchell)

Police at the scene of the acid attack believed to have been committed by a woman (Credits: Eddie Mitchell) Toxic fluid residue is said to still be visible on the property door. A neighbor said Argus they heard a really bad scream before they saw the young victim running from the property with a blanket over his head. A second neighbor claimed he saw an acid attack bag on the ground outside the property after the attack. He said: I went out yesterday around 9pm to get some pieces from the store and there was a plastic box with a note printed inside that said acid attack bag. Less than 10 meters away is where we cool off. Obviously there is little concern. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at weweews.metro.co.uk. For more stories like this,check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos