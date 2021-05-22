Pallister reiterates call for surplus U.S. vaccines to be shipped to Manitoba

The Prime Minister of Manitoba on Saturday reiterated his call for overdoses of COVID-19 vaccines in the US to be shipped to Canada and said President Joe Biden should “clear the way”.

Brian Pallister said the province was working on a plan with North Dakota to ship thousands of doses of vaccine from that state to Manitoba, but was “kiboshed” by the White House, which must approve such requests.

“I am advocating that the United States and the White House in particular get out of the way and the United States and the provinces cooperate to get freezing vaccines in the United States to Canada, at gunpoint,” Pallister told a news conference. rare Saturday morning press release.

“So far, President Biden has said no. I say, ‘Let’s go, Joe.’ The answer is yes. We need your help, and we need it now.”

Manitoba is in the midst of fighting in the rise of the third wave of COVID-19, which has strained the province’s ability to care for its most ailing patients. Five intensive care patients from the province have now been transferred to hospitals in Ontario to free up space, with plans to move up to 15 more if needed, officials said.

Pallister has also asked Ottawa to send Manitoba critical care nurses, breathing therapists and contact trackers to help combat rising COVID-19 numbers.

On Saturday, he pointed to the Manitoba agreement to vaccinate truckers in North Dakota, which he said has so far allowed more than 1,000 cross-border drivers to be immunized as an example of how provinces and states want to work together. in the distribution of their vaccines.

Pallister said the Manitoba vaccine team told him they could immunize an additional 100,000 Manitobans in the next 10 days if they had the vaccine supply to make it an issue he said would be resolved by the province’s proposal for receive doses from US

“We have trucks ready to go. We have freezers in it. They are being supplied. We have drivers. We have to get down there,” Pallistersaid said.

“I want [those vaccines]to be on the wings of the Manitobans, not sitting in the freezer in Minneapolis. It makes no sense to me. Common sense says, ‘Let’s solve this problem.’ The governors, the prime ministers, want it elected. “We just need Joe Biden to say yes.”

LOOK | More details on Pallister calling for vaccines:

Prime Minister Brian Pallister is urging US President Joe Biden to send doses of unused vaccines north of the border. 4:08

NDP opposition leader Wab Kinew called Pallister’s comments a “desperate” attempt to avoid blame for Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation.

“The prime minister has blamed everyone for the failures in spreading the vaccines and refused to accept responsibility for himself,” Kinewsaid told the Manitoba Legislature on Saturday, following Pallister’s press conference.

“To date, he has blamed the people of the First Nations, he has blamed Justin Trudeau, and today he blames Joe Biden. We know what else. He will blame the Manitobans for his failure to accelerate the spread of vaccines. “

Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont echoed that criticism in an email statement Saturday.

“Before the Prime Minister blames people for not doing their job, he must start doing his job,” Lamont said, calling for clearer pandemic guidance and enforcement.

He called the weekend press conference “pathetic” and said “choose[ing]a war with the White House is a waste of precious time in a crisis. “

Approximately half of Manitobans have the first dose

Pallister said he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to raise the issue with Biden when they spoke on Friday.

A spokesman for the Office of the Prime Minister on Saturday referred to CBC News in a statement from Trudeau’s office released on Friday, which said he and Pallister “discussed how the two governments could continue to work together to quickly distribute vaccines to safe and effective Manitobans “.

CBC News has also requested comment from the White House.

Prime Minister of Manitoba first called for the White House to allow COVID-19 vaccines to be shipped from North Dakota to Manitoba two weeks ago.

The call came after the Prime Minister announced a plan to let teachers and school staff travel to the US state to be immunized there a proposal that was mocked by many educators.

As of Saturday, more than 57 percent of people 18 and over in Manitoba had received at least one dose of the vaccine, online vaccine dashboard says Nearly 48 percent of those 12 or more have received at least one shot.

Officials said this week Manitoba still plans to take two doses for anyone 12 years and older who want to be vaccinated by the end of July. The target for delivery of all first doses is still June 9, the latest of the province technical conference on vaccines the document says.

Meanwhile, people who meet certain criteria were able to start booking appointments for their second doses on Friday.

Indigenous people in Manitoba will also be eligible to book appointments for the second dose starting Monday. They first dose at least 21 days in advance for the Pfizer-BioNTech driver at least 28 days in advance for it from Modernaqualify.