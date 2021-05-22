Cyclone Yaas: 10 pairs of trains canceled | Patna News





PATNA: In view of Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit the coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha by May 26, Railways has temporarily canceled the services of 10 pairs of special trains. These either originate from or pass through stations that fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Eastern Railway (ECR).

According to ECRs Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Rajesh Kumar, Muzaffarpur-Yeshwantpur (05228) special will not run from Muzaffarpur-end on 24 May. The special Ernakulam-Patna (02643/02644), on the other hand, will be canceled by the end of Ernakulam on 24 and 25 May and the completion of Patna on 27 and 28 May. Similarly, the Puri-Jayanagar special (08419/08420) will be canceled on 27 and 29 May and the Patna-Puri special (08450) on 26 May. Special Puri-New Delhi (02801/02802) will not be executed on 23, 24, 25 and 26 May and special Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar (02814) on 24 May.

Special Anand Vihar-Puri (02816) will be canceled on 24 and 26 May and special Bhubaneswar-New Delhi (02823) on 25 May. While the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar special (02826) will not run on May 24, the Puri-Anand Vihar special (02875) will be canceled on May 25, CPRO told the reporter on Saturday, adding that the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special ( 02209) will not run on May 26th.

Likewise, the special Puri-Anand Vihar (02815) will be canceled on 26 and 27 May and the special Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar (02819/02820) on 25 and 26 May. While the Delhi-Bhubaneswar New (02824) special will not run on May 26, the Anand Vihar-Puri (02876) and Bhagalpur-Yeshwantpur (02254) special services will be canceled on May 25 and 26, respectively, CPRO said.







