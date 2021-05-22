The wild call proves costly while Saudi Arabia targets exotic pets

DUBAI: As Saudi Arabia aims for its ambitious Vision 2030, a member of the royal family has taken it upon itself to encourage and cultivate a younger generation, local designers.

Through her love of jewelry design, Princess Nourah Al-Faisal has created Adhlal, a platform to help young Saudis enter the industry while staying within the Kingdom.

I have always loved design in all its forms, Princess Nourah told Arab News. I grew up in that atmosphere. We have a lot of artists and creators in the family and it was always in the air we breathed.

Initially, architecture was her passion and jewelry design was more of a hobby. Given the lack of opportunities in Saudi Arabia in the late 1990s and the difficulties in education travel at the time, she chose to study English literature at King Saud University, as reading was her second love. The idea then was to become a writer or maybe work in education.

In those days, not many women traveled for education, she said. And there were only a few Saudi female stylists who started at the time.

While pursuing her interests, Princess Nourah experimented with design, which allowed her to explore. After graduation, she flew to London and for a year pursued her passions. From art and ceramics classes to glass cutting, she left no stone unturned in her creative activities.

After studying interior design at Richmond University, she began to see overlaps between architecture and jewelry. In a twist of fate, she was able to show off some of her sketch ideas at an exhibition given by a friend of her mothers in London, along with a list of international jewelers.

I got publicity from him and, after that, Guerlain had seen my sketchbook and contacted me to offer me a practice, she said.

My father really supported me. He told me to start my own business in France so that I could compete on an international level from the start.

After several wedding commissions in the Kingdom, Princess Nourah founded Nuun Jewels in France at the end of 2013. (Supplied)

At that time in Saudi Arabia, things were very different.

After several commissions for weddings in the Kingdom, she set up Nuun Jewels in France in late 2013. But returning to her homeland was always in the back of her mind, especially after she got married that year. At that time, Saudi Arabia offered more opportunities and opportunities began to open up.

I, like many other designers, was making products outside of Saudi Arabia, said Princess Nourah. I thought I could run my production from home, but I had a hard time getting the information I needed. I needed craftsmen and I make some quality jewelry. My market is very warm, so my product had to be of the same quality.

But finding the right people was not straightforward, especially since she wanted to hire the Saudis. The cost of flying crew to be trained also made no financial sense. I wanted and needed something, so I created Adhlal, she told Arab News. I realized that I, and many other designers, did not really understand the place of the earth, who the movers and oscillators were.

There were small activity pockets, but nothing connected them was word of mouth.

BIO: Princess Nourah Al-Faisal * Studied English literature at King Saud University. * Studied interior design at Richmond University. * Student with the Paris Place Vendome seminar. * Founded her first Nuun Jewels design venture in Paris in 2014. * Founded the Adhlal social enterprise in Riyadh in 2018.

Adhlal, which translates as mentors or clients into Arabic, started with research and, over the last three and a half years, focus group mining. He has published three white papers describing the actions of the local design community and has shared that information.

The idea is to replicate the kind of success enjoyed by Saudi couturiers such as Mohammed Ashi and jewelry designers such as Lillian Ismail but let them thrive inside the Kingdom rather than abroad.

We are close to publishing our free industry report to give an idea of ​​what design is in Saudi Arabia now from the community, said Princess Nourah. It gives you a roadmap of where the gaps are and what to focus on. I believe that we, as designers, need to build our ecosystem. And I feel like his role of governments to enable, which they are doing in many different ways.

She talks about a need to focus on what they need help from designers, as they are the ones with the experience of what is needed and what is not needed. Therefore, Adhlal offers a step-by-step package for designers to make sure they structure their businesses correctly.

In parallel, the platform is currently building a learning and development section, which will promote established local designers and provide practical advice to help new entrants move up. Helps connect manufacturers with designers, while providing advice from attorneys on copyright and contracts, as well as knowledge of pricing, freelancing, the production process, and how to take advantage of opportunities when they arise.

From art and ceramics classes to glass cutting, Princess Nourah left no stone unturned in her creative activities. (Supplied)

It is about connecting the community to each other, said Princess Nourah. We also hold workshops and focus on infrastructure. Saudi Arabia right now is doing something that has not been seen anywhere else in the world, we are creating our own design industry. In France and Italy, its part of their identity.

She stresses the importance of building a thriving design support network, a process that has been halted by COVID-19 and has led to disruptions in imports. The pandemic has taught us that importing and manufacturing abroad is no longer feasible and we need to have our own infrastructure and production capabilities domestically, said Princess Nourah.

And that’s exactly what Vision 2030 is about. In terms of creating different routes, in addition to petrochemicals, and design is also essential to connecting us to our heritage. Someone will understand your culture much better if they drink from a cup with patterns from a particular region. So it opens our culture to the world and its tangible.

With nearly 4,000 members on Adhlals Instagram account, the platform is growing. A large network of like-minded mentors, who have worked in the area for years, is actively going and sharing knowledge and experience. Our focus is to work with everyone else on the ground to create our world.

We have been in a really special place now because we have a government that really pushes and opens up so many opportunities, from funding to competitions. Even within our education system, so much is happening in terms of supporting local designers and incubators, she said. There are many opportunities for young designers to participate in creating their future.

She speaks enthusiastically about the position in which Saudi Arabia finds itself today, where young Saudis can design, implement and witness a change in their world as they know it. This is a really exciting place to be, said Princess Nourah. Like having a superpower.

She refers to her generation as one who had waited for such changes and is now trying to keep up with them, adding that the younger generation is extremely talented and thriving with ideas.

“There are a lot of people like me and all we want to do is make sure they are enabled, getting the right support they need and heading in the right direction so they can achieve what we all want,” he said. Princess Nourah.

You have a generation now that is so captivated by Vision 2030 and they are manifesting their reality. What would I have done to be able to be in their position, at their age, with their energy. The world is open to them.

