The Philippines and China hold friendly and sincere talks on the South China Sea

NEW DELHI: An Indian government demands that social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, remove any content referring to an Indian variant of coronavirus disease has been called a pointless exercise and an illegal request by experts.

This is completely wrong. There is no such variant of COVID-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Information Technology and India said in a letter to social media firms on Friday.

The WHO has not associated the term Indian variant with coronavirus variant B1617 in any of its reports, he added.

Officials from the IT ministry and Twitter were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Saturday, while Facebook, a popular social media platform, said it would not comment on the announcement for now.

On May 11, the WHO classified the coronavirus variant B1617, first identified in India last year, as a variant of global concern.

A day later, the Indian government issued a statement saying media reports using the term Indian variant were left with no basis, saying the WHO had classified variant B1617 only.

Social media experts, however, said the governments’ latest order on Friday was a violation of freedom of expression.

There is no law allowing the Indian government to seek this kind of censorship, Nikhil Pahwa, founder of MediaNama, a mobile and digital news portal, told Arab News.

I do not think social media platforms should comply with an illegal requirement. There are legitimate news articles that use the term Indian variant, and this requirement by the Indian government violates press freedom, he added.

Pahwa described the directive as a pointless exercise and an attempt by India to exercise China-like control over its social media.

The term (Indian variant) is a colloquial reference, not fake news, he added.

Others reasoned that identifying a pandemic with a site hurts.

The government is concerned about its image, perhaps too much, Sanjay Kapoor, editor-in-chief of the New Delhi-based English news magazine Hard News, told Arab News.

Kapoor said tackling a health crisis is also about controlling confession, and the government can believe identifying places with the virus can help its enemies.

Worldwide, coronavirus variants are generally referred to by physicians and health experts based on the country where the type was first identified.

This includes South Africa, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

However, health experts say there should be a consensus among scientists and the media on naming the variants.

If the reference to the Indian variant is bad, then the South African or UK variant should be problematic, Pawan Jesani, founder of the Mumbai-based Forum for the Medical Ethics Society and the Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, told Arab News.

They need to find a neutral name. Otherwise, admit it is an Indian bug. He originated here, his mutation happened here, hence his name is Indian variant, he added.

Jesani urged the government not to worry about the name, but to focus on managing the blast.

More importantly it is important to manage the infection and find a way out of it. That should be the focus.

Epidemiologist Dr. T. Jacob John of the Christian Medical College in the southern Indian city of Vellore, said governments seek to be a reflection of the culture of shame in which you associate your honor with the name of disease.

In India, we believe our honor is important, not our fault, John told Arab News.

Anything that affects your honor and brings you shame will be disliked. South Africa, the UK, Brazil did not oppose it because they are a culture of guilt and would be more concerned about addressing the problem, he added.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis is facing harsh criticism for its treatment of the second wave of the pandemic, with thousands of lives lost due to lack of oxygen and hospital beds.

On Saturday, India recorded more than 257,000 infections and over 4,000 deaths.

However, media reports from parts of the country suggest that the death toll is much higher than the official figure.

Scientists attribute the severity of the second wave to the B1617 coronavirus variant, popularly known as the Indian variant.

It is a good idea to stick to the scientific nomenclature of variants, but at the same time the Indian authorities should also avoid using country-related names in their statements or guidelines, such as the UK or South African or Brazilian variants, Dr. . a researcher and public health expert, told Arab News.