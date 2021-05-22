DOH relies on the private sector to accelerate the spread of vaccines

MANILA, Philippines The Department of Health (DOH) aims to step up vaccination efforts against COVID-19 with the help of the private sector, which will deploy its strike sites and deploy health workers, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Saturday.

The DOH also said it would deploy medical experts to help persuade more people to be inoculated amid public uncertainty about vaccine safety as shown by a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) study.

The department announced these plans while noting the pace of vaccination, as also confirmed by the National Task Force Against COVID-19 (NTF) on Saturday.

At the Laging Handa conference, Vergeire said implementing a 24-hour vaccination, as suggested by a lawmaker, is not among the priority strategies we would do now. She was referring to a proposal by House Vice President Michael Romero, who called for longer hours in inoculation centers to avoid overcrowding.

The priority now is our partnership with the private sector, where they will open their massive vaccination sites. They will deploy their healthcare workers and they will assist us in vaccination, she said.

One such vaccination site at work is the one planned by ports and gaming mogul Enrique Razon Jr. in the Nayong Pilipinas area of ​​Paraaque City, which environmental advocates have recently opposed.

After the creep phase

Vergeire said the DOH could operate a 24-hour vaccination center if the department sees a need for it later. Maybe if we see that there are too many supplies and we need to further expand vaccination, then we would go for that strategy, she said.

DOH earlier said vaccine use had reached an average of 108,000 doses administered daily each week over the past week, compared to just 60,000 to 70,000 shots in previous periods.

The NTF on Saturday reported a total of 229,769 doses of vaccine administered on May 20 or the highest record of a day since the car started in March.

We are very pleased with this milestone, as we have been able to double the number of hits in less than a week. I am very confident that with the current pace we have, we could break the 4 million mark early next week, said in a statement the tsar of the vaccine and chief task force implementer Carlito Galvez Jr.

Priority groups

The task force said a total of 3,718,308 doses were administered nationwide in priority groups A1 (health care workers), A2 (elderly) and A3 (persons with comorbidities).

Now we are going through the crawling phase as we start walking. However, this is still not enough as our main goal is to run, where we will be able to administer at least half a million doses or more every day, Galvez said.

People’s trust

The DOH is intensifying its information campaign to reverse vaccine reluctance following a SWS survey this week that showed that only three in 10 Filipinos were willing to take COVID-19 shots, while others were reluctant or still undecided.

But the survey also found that 51 per cent of respondents were confident in evaluating vaccine governments, 17 per cent said they were unsure and 31 per cent were unsure.

Vergeire said the preference for a certain brand of vaccine affected people’s confidence to be inoculated.

The government this week began to impose an agnostic brand policy where potential recipients would only be informed about the brand in the inoculation sites. Since the policy went into effect, Vergeire said, many people have continued to apply for their appointments.

To create more confidence in vaccines, we are now trying to deploy our experts so that they will be the ones to explain to the public the importance of vaccines and how safe they are, the health official added.

Virus case update

The country recorded an additional 6,831 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest daily increase in almost two weeks, or since May 11th.

The latest DOH count showed 54,326 active cases, of which 93.6 percent are mild, 1.9 percent are asymptomatic, 1.3 percent are moderate, 1.9 percent are severe, and 1.4 percent are critical.

The country had recorded a total of 1,178,217 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 7,981 new recoveries, bringing the total survivors to 1,103,945.

An additional 183 deaths raised to the total fatality number at 19,946.

DOH said 17 duplicate cases were removed from the total number of cases. All but three departmental testing laboratories were able to submit their data in a timely manner to the COVID-19 Document Storage System.

Meanwhile, 60 percent of the country’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds numbering more than 1,900 were in use, while 38 percent of more than 2,000 mechanical fans are in use.

In Metro Manila, ICU bed utilization is at 61 percent of the approximately 700 beds, while 39 percent of the approximately 800 mechanical fans are in use.

WITH REPORT BY JULIE M. AURELIO

