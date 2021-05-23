Here’s what opens in Ontario this weekend as restrictions ease

Ontarians are taking vacations this weekend in the form of light restrictions and the acceptance of expanded vaccines following a spring that saw a twice-extended home stay order and closures of outdoor recreational facilities.

Changes were announced this week with the plan to reopen steps in light of COVID-19 cases in gradual decline and increasing vaccination levels.

Under the new plan announced by Prime Minister Doug Ford on Thursday, restrictions will be gradually eased by June, July and August based on vaccination rates and key public health and healthcare indicators.

Here’s what Ontario residents can expect this weekend under the first round of eased public health measures:

Facilities like golf courses, spray cushions reopen

As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, outdoor facilities including golf courses, tennis courts and skate parks are open again, although team sports and classes are still banned. Ontario brought the ban on outdoor recreation facilities in April, when it extended a stay in-house decision and set further restrictions between high cases.

Public health experts, including the director of the province’s COVID-19 scientific advisory roundtable, had criticized Ontario’s decision to limit gatherings and outdoor activities, saying evidence suggested the measures would not do much to cut COVID-19 broadcasts. .

Marc Gruel, owner of Heath Golf Piper’s Club in Milton, Ont., Said the business is already booming now that it has reopened. Online bookings are back, but he said his club is almost fully booked for next month.

“The response has been incredible, since the news broke, the phone is turning off,” Gruel said.

An empty freeway is seen on a golf course in Ottawa. A club owner said the business is already booming now that courses in the province have reopened. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Golfers like Robert Gauntlet have long argued that the sport should have been allowed to resume weeks ago, but he said he was simply happy the courses are open again. He has already booked the right time three days in a row.

“It ‘s just plain disappointing,” Gauntlett said.

“Ford was listening to his friends, whoever his friends were, and I don’t think his friends were the ones who know a lot about golf,” he said, adding that golf is naturally a safe sport as individuals so coffins distance themselves while playing.

Here is a complete list of outdoor activities that are allowed to reopen if they meet certain safety criteria.

The province also allowed spray pillows to reopen on Saturday, just in time for a relatively warm weekend. (Kate Porter / CBC)

In time for a relatively warm weekend, Toronto resident Sidney Raeburn-Power enjoyed Saturday at one of the city’s newly opened splashes. She said she hopes the reopening of some of these outdoor activities points to the emerging pandemic.

“Oh, I’m very grateful … very hot in our apartment, we do not have AC and I’m 30 weeks pregnant so this has been such a relief for us,” she told CBC News.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” she said, holding her little one, August.

Outdoor visits with long-term care residents

Also effective on Saturday, outdoor gatherings of up to five people from different families are allowed. Internal companionship is still out of bounds for now.

Meanwhile, residents of Ontario long-term care homes got the green light for outdoor visits, but some say the move is not going well.

Some families were disappointed that the announcement came so late given the high vaccination rates in long-term care. As of Friday, about 96 percent of Ontario long-term care residents have been fully immunized with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. according to an announcement from the province. Almost 59 percent of members 16 and older have also had at least one dose.

People also expressed concern about the immediate reopening, saying not all homes could arrange outdoor visits for the long weekend. Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatrician in Toronto, said it may take some time for homes to implement these visits because of the availability of staff or resources receiving 24-hour notice.

There are several conditions that come with the new protocol, including:

A maximum of two total visitors at the same time for each resident, in addition to the essential caretakers.

Children under the age of two are not counted at that maximum.

General visitors should be checked upon arrival and not go beyond the entry points to the facility.

Visitors do not need to undergo a rapid antigen test, as their visit will be outside.

Visitors still have to maintain physical distance and wear masks.

Vaccines now available to people 12 and older

As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, people ages 12 and up in Ontario have the right to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

This age group made eligible a week ahead of schedule will be allowed to schedule an appointment through the provincial system of bookings and calls to centers as well as selected pharmacies, according to a news release published by the provincial Ministry of Health in the evening.

Individuals must already be 12 years old from the date of their booking in order to book online. People under the age of 12 can make an appointment for a later date through the provincial call center or through public health units that use their own reservation system.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in individuals 12 years of age and older.

Although some regions have already started vaccinating young people in pop-ups and larger clinics, the province says it made the schedule change at the request of public health units.