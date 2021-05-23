2 separate earthquakes in China cause damage; 3 dead, dozens injured





Beijing A strong and shallow earthquake shook southwest China near the border with Myanmar, killing at least three people and injuring more than two dozen, while a separate, more intense earthquake early Saturday tore down a bridge and caused further damage. in central China. The first quake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, struck Yunnan province late Friday. The second earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 occurred hours later in the southern part of Qinghai province, about 621 miles south, according to Chinese measurements. U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the two quakes were unrelated. The quake in Qinghai was followed by 453 aftershocks early in the morning until noon, according to the official Daily People newspaper. At least eight people were injured. While no deaths have been reported so far in Qinghai province, earthquakes tore through roads and bridges, with one completely collapsing, breaking into segments. The Yunnan provincial seismological bureau gave the magnitude of the quake on Friday night and said it hit 5 miles below the surface northwest of Dali city. Shallow earthquakes often cause more damage, especially in populated areas. The quake caused strong tremors around Dali, but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage. Three people died and 28 were injured, the Yunan provincial publicity department said on Saturday. Relief efforts were under way, with provincial authorities sending emergency rations and tents to the affected areas. In Qinghai, authorities set up temporary security shelters due to constant oscillations. Last year, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23. China’s worst earthquake in recent years hit the western mountainous part of Sichuan province north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.

