Dissemination of Covid-19 vaccines: Strokes and absences

tidings

She was first told the vaccines were frozen and she would not be allowed in. She was then told to return to the vaccination site the next day.

Then, on Thursday, she did her screening, only to say she had no vaccine and she had to come back the next day.

So described an elderly woman in East London on the East Cape, who sought to identify herself only as Hazel, her ordeal when she and others went to the Frere Hospital vaccination site on Wednesday.

“So, for two days, I went to Frere Hospital and came back without being vaccinated. I am working in nursing homes and I really need that vaccine.

“I interact with people all the time and I need this vaccine. I also have different basic conditions, which puts me at great risk. “I will be back on Monday because I need him,” said the 68-year-old.

Jane Cowley, DA provincial health spokeswoman, said the two most important threats to the success of vaccine spread in the Eastern Cape were vaccine shortages and the limited number of vaccinators.

We used all 16,000 doses that were assigned to the province by Thursday. Sizwe Kupelo, spokesperson for the health province

According to Cowley, the managers of the institutions in some vaccines had already experienced vaccine shortages and had to seek vaccines from other institutions and even from other provinces.

“A power outage could negatively affect distribution, especially for those traveling long distances to vaccination sites. But so far the worst threat is the arrival of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. ”

Sizwe Kupelo, the provincial health spokesman, said they had vaccinated 18,000 seniors by Friday.

“People are very eager to get the vaccine and the process has gone well. We used all 16,000 doses that were assigned to the province by Thursday. “The national government had to give us another 9,000 additional vaccines that we are still busy with,” said Kupelo.

GAUTENG

A vaccine voucher and a long wait at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto almost thwarted an attempt by an elderly man from Kempton Park in East Rand to get his stroke.

Sydwell Phelephele, 60, told City Press he arrived at the vaccination site at 5 a.m. Monday. However, after waiting for more than three hours, he was told he would have to return home without an injection.

He was in a group of seniors who were left disappointed after being told they would have to re-register to be inoculated at Soweto Hospital.

Phelephele criticized the disruption, saying there was a “lack of proper planning by those in charge. I have been here since 5am and the reason for this was to avoid long queues being one of the first people here.” .

READ | Nine hours waiting for the elderly man at the Covid-19 vaccination site

He said he had received an SMS informing him that he had to report to the vaccination site on Friday, May 14th. “I came here on Friday and I was told to come back today [Monday]. When I got here this morning, I was the third person in a row.

“We waited for about three hours before we were told our coupons were not valid because they reflect the date of Friday – when I was supposed to have visited the vaccination site – which I did but returned.”

For Phelephele, returning home to East Rand was not an option. “I can not return without getting the help I need. I spent time and money making sure I get this vaccine because I need it.

“With the advent of the third wave, especially we elderly people with co-morbidities, we need this vaccine,” Phelephele said.

An elderly man getting ready to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Munsieville Photo Credit: Tebogo Letsie

His perseverance and patience paid off as he eventually received his vaccine – nine hours after arriving at the hospital.

Asked about the challenges experienced at vaccination sites across Gauteng, provincial health department spokesman Kwara Kekana told City Press that they had not faced any obstacles, “but [just] indentation issues ”.

“Vaccinations will be continuously improved as teams work on the system, especially with the relocation from the Sisonke program. [during phase 1 targeting healthcare workers] up to this stage 2, ”said Kekana.

KAPI NORTH

The Northern Cape reported that 1,272 people had been vaccinated since this phase of the outbreak began on Monday.

Health department spokesman Lebogang Majaha said that number included those aged 60 and over in nursing homes in the Local Municipality of Sol Plaatje.

Majaha said during phase 1, a total of 9,502 healthcare workers were vaccinated.

NORTH WEST

In the North-West, the start of phase 2 Covid-19 vaccination started slowly, but MEC Health Madoda Sambatha said they were pleased with the continued daily increase of people being vaccinated.

The department said 31,221 people had been vaccinated by 6pm on Thursday, adding that momentum had “increased since the first day on which only 761 strokes were administered”.

Our plan is to increase the number of places when we move to hospitals, clinics and other centers closer to the communities in order to increase access. Health spokesman Neil Shikwambana

Sambatha this week conducted surveillance visits to vaccination sites and nursing homes in the province.

“The department’s approach to reaching many of the elderly in nursing homes is working. “In all the homes I visited, I saw the enthusiasm and impatience of the elderly who wanted to be vaccinated … this is encouraging and we believe we will be able to achieve our goal,” said Sambatha.

Health province spokesman Tebogo Lekgethwane said the target for the Phase 2 vaccination for the elderly was 327,500.

Lekgethwane said most of the people in this category were in the Bojanala District Municipality, which covered Rustenburg and Britannia, among other cities. He said “just over 60,000” people had registered to be vaccinated by Friday.

LIMPOPO

The health department in Limpopo reported that it had vaccinated more than 44,000 people this week.

Health spokesman Neil Shikwambana said they started phase 2 vaccination in six countries.

“A total of 44,855 people were vaccinated at these six sites,” Shikwambana said.

“Our plan is to increase the number of places when we move to hospitals, clinics and other centers closer to the communities in order to increase access.”

READ | Spread of vaccination in phase 2: ‘No barriers, just a few indentation problems’

Shikwambana could not give timelines and the number of people the department intended to vaccinate when the countries grew.

Limpopo Prime Minister Stanley Mathabatha and his wife Maggie were the first to be vaccinated at the start of distribution at Mokopane Hospital.

KAPI PER WESTNDIMOR

Meanwhile, the Western Cape had vaccinated 2,495 people Monday and Tuesday, of whom 2,015 were older than 60 years.

Between May 17 and 20, the province had vaccinated 6,646 qualified people, including those in nursing homes. Of that number, 5,918 were over the age of 60 and the rest were health care workers.

As of Wednesday, the death toll in Covid-19 province was 11,730.

It has recorded the second highest deaths related to Covid-19, after the Eastern Cape with 11,628, according to the national health department.

MPUMALANGA

The province received 21,148 doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 21,110 health workers were vaccinated.

After the start of phase 2 this week, 2,751 seniors were inoculated, said provincial health spokesman Dumisani Malamule.

A total of 8,629 people, including traditional healers categorized as health care workers, were vaccinated this week.

The province has 13 vaccination sites in the four Ehlanzeni, Nkangala and Gert Sibande regions, Malamule said.

In the Free State, 2,887 seniors had received their strokes by Friday, according to the health department. At the start of Phase 2 on Monday, 262 people were vaccinated and the numbers were growing every day.

A total of 56,695 vaccines were administered at the CFO, of which 17,457 were health workers and 39,238 were people over 60 years of age.