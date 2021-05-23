



Infections in Bangkok are on the rise 28 new closely monitored groups

Covid-19 infections in Bangkok continued to rise yesterday with 28 groups and six construction sites being closely monitored. Over 1,000 workers at a construction site in Laksi tested positive. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has tested 1,667 workers at the site in Laksi and found 1,107 infections there. Movement of workers in the country is now prohibited. The other six construction sites monitored by the Municipality are in five districts including Klong Toey, Huai Khwang and Pathumwan. Laksi District Office Director Sombat Kanokthipwan said there was no need to set up a field hospital in the countries as the hospitals still had beds available for infected workers. Most of the infected workers – about 80% – are foreigners. Thirty-six of them are infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccines used in the country provide protection against all variants and urged people to get the vaccine through the various options offered by the government. Virologist Prof Yong Poovorawan said on Facebook that the Indian variant is more contagious than the variant in the UK, but all Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand are effective against it. The best way to stop the Indian variant is to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible, the doctor said. Pheu Thai MP for Nan, Cholnan Srikaew, said the Indian version must have been imported by foreign workers who entered the country illegally. If so, the third wave of infections shared the same problem with the previous two waves under the management of the Covid-19 Situation Management Center (CCSA) headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday 24 new deaths in Covid-19 and 3,052 cases, bringing the number to 759 deaths and 126,118 cases. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesman, said of the new cases reported yesterday, 2,406 were in the general population, 605 in prisons and 41 were imported cases. Twenty-four new deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative death toll to 759. Since the third and worst wave of Covid-19 started on April 1, the number of cases has risen to 97,255. Of the total, 54,978 have already recovered. Meanwhile, vaccination campaigns in Phuket and Phangnga must first end before the provinces welcome the return of international tourists on July 1st, the Commerce Ministry said. Trade Minister Jurin Laksanawis yesterday met with businesses from Phuket and Phangnga in Phuket. Mr Jurin, who is also deputy prime minister, said businesses are co-operating to revive the tourism industry.

