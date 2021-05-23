BJP accuses Twitter of prejudice, wants Center to take action | India News





BJPs Vinay Sahasrabud and claims social media giant behavior has exposed its selective approach NEW DELHI: BJPThe confrontation with Twitter looks set to escalate with party leaders accusing the micro-blogging platform of prejudice against their party and urging the government to take action against it.

Excluding Twitter tagging as well as those posted by his colleagues as manipulated media, senior BJP official Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the social media giant’s behavior was one-sided and exposed her selective approach, and asked the government to look into the issue of whether it is a social media platform or media.

The action taken by Twitter against us raises questions about the very character of social media as they had previously claimed that they are just a platform on which people can freely express their views. If Twitter, or, for that matter, Facebook, are just the platforms they claim to be, then how can they decide on the nature of a content? asked MP Rajya Sabha, adding that Twitters’ action against BJP shows that they consider themselves to be media. If so, they should be brought under the supervision of applicable editorial policy norms FDI in the media sector, he said.

Sahasrabuddin’s attack on Twitter came amid indications that the government is still waiting for an official response from Twitter to tag tweets accusing BJPs Congress of engineering a counter campaign Modi government when the matter was being investigated by the police. With Twitter, disappointed by the IT ministry demanding an explanation from them, going ahead to label more BJP tweets as manipulated media, saffron ranks were hoping for action against Twitter.

Sahasrabuddhe said the government should look at the discrepancies between their claim to be a platform and their current behavior as a discreet media to determine and dictate the nature of the content.

We had also raised the issue in parliamentary panels that it was time for the government to review the functioning of social media platforms. “I personally think the issue has become more important because of their ongoing prejudice and needs to be addressed,” he said.

On Friday, Twitter spread its manipulated media label in tweets from five other BJP members, hours after flagging the BJP spokesman Sambit PatraPosting about an alleged Congressional package under the same category.

Tweets posted from Sahasrabuddhe verified accounts, social media charge BJP (Mahila Morcha) Priti Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh co-chair Sunil Deodhar, BJP media panelist Charu Pragya and Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal were branded as manipulated.

Chahal said the action on Twitter is a direct challenge to the country’s law as they have acted as judges and given a verdict. My question is who will decide what is right and what is wrong? Government of India or Twitter? he questioned and claimed that no one can replace the authority of the Indian judicial system.

On Friday the IT ministry had forwarded its objections to Twitter’s action, saying, Such a moderation of content by Twitter raises a question mark over its status as a mediator. Congress had filed complaints against several BJP leaders for circulating a four-page manual. BJP had claimed that the opposition party called the coronavirus variant found in India as the Modi variant and tried to slander the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos