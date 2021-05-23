Pro-Palestinian protests held throughout the United States





More than 90 events were scheduled for the weekend, including rallies in New York, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago and Portland.

Protesters showed support for the Palestinians and accused the Israeli government of using disproportionate force and indiscriminately bombing densely populated civilian areas in Gaza. The Israeli government has accused Hamas of launching rocket attacks from those population centers.

Israeli airstrikes, which began on May 10, killed at least 248 people in Gaza, including 66 children, according to the Hamas-led Ministry of Health. Twelve people in Israel, including two children, died as a result of militant fire from Gaza, according to the Israeli Defense Forces and the Israeli emergency service.

Other parts of the region have also seen violence. Crowd protests and violence, including lynching attempts, have been reported in Israel, Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Israel and Hamas agreed on a ceasefire on Thursday. Dana Barqawi, 33, says she attended a rally with family and friends in Philadelphia. “I joined the protest for my parents, for my great grandparents who never stopped fighting for their freedom and their right to return to Palestine,” she told CNN. “I came together to be a voice for every silent Palestinian brother and sister.” “People who showed up today know that a ceasefire does not end the Israeli-Israeli military occupation of Palestine,” Barqawi added. Barqawi said she hopes the protests will inspire more people to learn about the conflict and hold their leaders accountable. Pam Spees, a human rights lawyer in New York, says she took part in a protest in Queens’ Sunnyside neighborhood. Spees decided to attend “because the human rights situation for Palestinians is unbearable,” she told CNN. In one video Speeds posted on Twitter, a motorcycle with a large Palestinian flag in the rear can be seen spinning its motorcycle as marchers cheered for support. “The humor is energetic and people look happy to be together,” she told CNN. “Even the traffic stopped along the way had been supportive. Making support and getting out of the cars to cheer the marchers.” In North Carolina, hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Raleigh, with many calling for an end to US military aid to Israel. CNN affiliate WRAL reported. Israel has been the largest recipient of American foreign aid since World War II. More than 30 social justice organizations supported the event, according to the event Facebook page “A ceasefire is not justice for Palestinians who are still living under Israeli colonialism,” organizers said on Facebook. A rally in Houston, Texas saw between 3,000 and 4,000 people, said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner CNN KTRK affiliate In one video, protesters can be heard shouting in support of the Palestinians. Some held placards reading “Decolonize Palestine” and “We do not want a ceasefire. We want human rights. We want justice.” Finner told KTRK that the protesters were peaceful. “We told the organizers that as long as they are not attacking people, tearing up property, we will march with them. And this is not in support of one side or the other. It is on the side of allowing people to exercise their right. their Constitutional, “he said. The protests in the US coincided with similar events across the globe. Marches were held in London, Australia and Canada, among other countries. Additional protests are expected on Sunday.

CNN's Nadeem Muaddi contributed to this report.







