Alameda Market celebrates World Glass Day

ALAMEDA – Gulf residents, some wearing long clothes, knee-high boots and leather jackets, gathered in Alameda on Saturday for a craft market to celebrate World Day after a long and often isolating pandemic year.

“It’s a party of friends, with the things we love,” said Connxtance Garcia, who along with her husband Michael organized the market. “We are a subculture that is not celebrated anywhere else.”

The market was held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a corner of Webster and Taylor Avenue with a steady stream of buyers growing in the afternoon. Garcia is normally organized The market of agricultural wonders and curiosities, an arts and crafts market that in previous years operated at Alameda Elks Lodge but was canceled during the pandemic. This market is returning on June 19 to the outdoor location of Webster Street, but she decided to host this event centered after talks with the West Alameda Business Association, seeing a perfect lineup of vaccines making people more comfortable getting accompanied again and the international feast of glasses. .

“We were not together or did nothing or were able to go to the show,” she said. “It was the right time to do it.”

Garcia first started organizing markets to sell her crafts, including doll head lamps and coffin-shaped jewelry boxes, because they were not always valued in markets that targeted a wider audience.

This is an experience Matt Matt Forristal can relate to. The owner of the Gashly Tentacles Monster Adoption Society said he sometimes sells his pets stuffed with sharp, devilish sports teeth at comic conventions and other markets, but often comes across with weird looks. But in the Gothic market, customers fascinated by his dark creations were asked to touch bats, bears and unicorns that “probably will not bite”.

“Heaven is paradise,” he said. “It’s very good to find a place that is focused on the work of the darker variety.”

World Goth Day was created by BBC music DJs in England in 2009 as a way to introduce a genre often known for the heavy, noisy sound of 1980s bands such as The Cure and Bauhaus but which includes music electronic dance, post-punk and more. The market is officially called Transmission: A Celebration of World Goth Day, in conjunction with a song by the pioneering band Joy Division, which was among the groups played by five DJs spinning records in the overseas market.

Music posters for popular Gothic bands graced the market, with some 30 vendors selling tarot bags, coffin-shaped bath bombs, and jewelry featuring ouija board planks, pentagrams, and more. Others sold paintings and art prints, and votive candles featuring the faces and logos of celebrities like Elvira and the movie The Little Horror Shop.

Health orders prevented the sale of food or beverages in the market, the nearby Fireside bar offered a pair of “glasses” for outdoor consumption.

While the festival is a welcome venue for glass fans and creators to shine, it is also an opportunity for the ignorant to dive into one finger – preferably with a black manicure.

“It’s a chance for people to see that it ‘s not really weird or boring; “We are also regular people,” said Garcia. “Introduction to glass 101.”

For Alexa Cioffi, from San Jose, it was a rare chance to spend time with artists and creators with a style she appreciates but rarely presents in other craft markets.

“It’s really refreshing,” she said. “I wish we could have more events.”

Also enjoying the collection was Tre Burigsay, who was looking for a stand for Feathered Outlaw, a store for “witches, miracles and people looking for nice gifts” with a location close to the market place. Being close to so many people in the community after the battle and glass grew up in Sacramento was “a kind of liberation” and an opportunity for everyone to embrace their strange inner side, he said.

“It ‘s definitely good to be near my people,” Burigsay said. “It’s a holiday of yours.”