More than 3,000 march in Houston for solidarity rally with Palestinians





More than 3,000 people marched through the Galleria area on Saturday, disrupting traffic and commanding observer attention at the latest demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Scheduled as a rally in Westheimer and Post Oak, the crowd poured into the streets to march about an hour and a half after the event started at noon. The crowd remained calm as they walked, waving with Palestinian flags a gray sky that occasionally rained down on them and drowning out with their cheers the sound of a helicopter hovering overhead.

“They wanted the streets and they took the streets,” said Mohammed Nabulsi, 28, who helped organize, said with a loud bang about three hours into the protest. “The Palestinians in the diaspora, our supporters, the supporters of justice and liberation – they are marching with energy I have never seen before.” At least one individual was briefly detained by Houston police before being released while a crowd chanted “Let go!” and “We will not leave until he comes out!” While helping officers lead the crowd, Chief Troy Finner said he was not sure why the young man had been stopped. The man, who pushed further comments to the rally organizers, said authorities put him in handcuffs but did not tell him why; eventually, they told him he was free. The protest came on the same day as the first full day of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza. Prior to the ceasefire, Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes, while Hamas and other militants fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, according to Associated Press. More than 250 people were killed in 11 days, most of them Palestinians, according to news reports. In the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, thousands gathered on Saturday to call for coexistence, the AP reported. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council welcomed the ceasefire in a statement and stressed “the urgent need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.” Saturday’s demonstration was the last in the Houston area. On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters marched in the streets near the Israeli Consulate General. And a week ago, thousands gathered for a march from Discovery Green toward City Hall. A rally to show support for Israel is scheduled to take place Sunday night in Herman Park, according to a Facebook post by the American Council of Israel in Houston. Some of those who marched on Saturday said they felt compelled to stand up for human rights and call for peace in the Middle East. “The Palestinian people would like peace with all,” said Ali Younes, 30. “The whole purpose of this protest and the purpose of this whole campaign is to promote peace and equal rights. When we have equal rights, there is no no obstacle to peace. “ Protests and other events will continue, said Nabulsi, the organizer. He said he believes the tide is changing in favor of the Palestinians. “People are waking up and realizing that the Palestinians have been living under military rule, military occupation for decades. We are not talking about weeks, we are not talking about days, we are not talking about months, we are talking about decades. My great-grandfather was the subject of Israeli crimes. “My parents faced the Israeli occupation,” he said. “If you are not marching, there are other things. We will organize campaigns. We will put pressure on the US government, our city council, whoever it is, we will put pressure on them to end US cooperation in Israeli crimes against the Palestinians. “ [email protected]

