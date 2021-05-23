Top 10 world news: UN aid teams visit Gaza, Nepal parliament dissolved and more, World News





Top 10 world news today: In our evening newspaper, we bring you the biggest stories of the day from multiple hits. Today, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which was mediated after eleven days of continuous fighting, a UN humanitarian official along with aid teams visited Gaza to assess the damage. Taiwan, meanwhile, has accused China of spreading false information about the Coronavirus novel on social media sites. In other news, former President Donal Trump is also facing the burden of an indictment, the American network CNN has accused him of spying on their reporter. If you would like to read the full story, please click on the title. UN humanitarian chief visits Gaza to assess damage, pushes both sides Observing the situation in Gaza from the air, United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator for the Palestinian Territories Lynn Hastings called on Hamas and Israel to observe the ceasefire. Cognitive warfare? Taiwan says China is spreading ‘dirty fake news’ about COVID-19 A Taiwanese official has accused China of spreading false rumors about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Blaming China for the misinformation circulating on social media platforms, he said, Taiwan is currently taking public measures to avoid misinformation. Ahead of pro-Palestinian protests, Merkel warns against anti-Semitism Ahead of pro-Palestinian weekend rallies in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned against displaying racist or anti-Semitic behavior. Vaccine passport: European Covid certificate, a user guide After numerous name changes and many scientific and political discussions, the “Digital Covid Certificate” of the European Union is ready to enter into force from 1 July. Let’s take a look at the certificate and the various information regarding its use for travel purposes. The French army chief protests the UN ‘prejudice’ in the report on the Mali attacks In an interview, General Francois Lecointre, the head of the French armed forces criticizes a United Nations report examining airstrikes in Mali that resulted in the deaths of 19 civilians. According to him, the report was one-sided and he delegitimized the operations of the French-led Barkhane force in the area. See: Blinken, Palestinian Prez Abbas discuss ceasefire measures Aung San Suu Kyi will appear soon, says the military leader of the junta in Myanmar Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing in his first interview since the Feb. 1 coup said ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi would soon appear in court. The Southeast Asian country was plunged into a violent crisis following the coup. Nepal’s president dissolves parliament, new elections in November After neither interim Prime Minister Sharma Oli nor opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba were able to demonstrate a majority to form a new government, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved parliament and called a general election. in November amid a worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Following the Washington Post, CNN accuses Trump of spying on journalists Following the posting in Washington, another US media outlet, CNN, claimed that the Trump administration spied on a reporter and also obtained phone and email information from a network reporter who was covering the Pentagon while Trump was in the White House. Scientists click on the picture of the oldest spiral galaxy in the universe Scientists have clicked on a picture of the oldest spiral galaxy in the universe which is estimated to have formed 12.4 billion years ago, or just 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang.

