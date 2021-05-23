Springs Church in Winnipeg faces online backlash as photos appear to show a disguised ceremony

A Winnipeg church that has repeatedly violated public health orders appears to have held an unmasked greeting ceremony contrary to Manitoba’s current restrictions on the pandemic.

Springs Church posted a series of photos on Instagram on Friday, one of which shows more than a dozen people dressed in formal attire standing on a stage.

It is not clear when or where the photos were taken, but a background behind the people in the photo reads “Graduation College Springs 2021.”

“We are very proud of this year @springscollege graduates!” reads the now deleted post.

According to his Instagram page, college is a full-time program for students ages 18 to 25. The college offers a Bible study program and a guidance and management program, says its website.

Screengrabs of the photos continue to circulate on social media, causing criticism of the church.

The current public health ordinances, in effect since May 8, ban all closed religious, cultural and community gatherings in the province.

Manitobans have been urged to stay home and avoid rallies as the province struggles with a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases during its third pandemic wave.

The PC minister says ‘there is no evidence’ that she was in class

Audrey Gordon, the Progressive Conservative Government minister for mental health, posted a statement on her Twitter account Saturday afternoon regarding the Springs Church post.

Gordon has previously said she is a member of the church.

“Anyone who chooses not to follow public health orders is disrespecting their family, their friends, their community and front-line health care workers who are doing everything they can to care for them in need, “Gordon wrote.

On Facebook, Gordon wrotethat some posts have claimed that she was present at the ceremony, but to her knowledge no evidence was presented to support the claim.

The Legislative Assembly sat from 1:30 pm to about 10:45 pm graduation day and all 57 MLAs, including Gordon, were present at the hearing, she wrote, adding that the information could be verified by the public.

CBC News contacted Gordon’s spokesman for clarification. The spokesman said the minister’s statement was “very clear” but confirmed that she did not attend any ceremony in person in Springs or any similar events before or after.

The spokesman would not say whether Gordon was still a member of Springs Church, saying personal trust is irrelevant.

Please click on the image below to see my full statement regarding the graduation ceremony at Springs College. pic.twitter.com/oxvZwZqD22 –@AudreyGordonMB

The Prime Minister is not commenting

When asked about Springs Church during an unrelated press conference Saturday morning, Prime Minister Brian Pallister said he had just become aware of the ceremony.

The prime minister said if there were violations, there should have been consequences, but declined to comment further.

Family Minister Rochelle Squires, however, took to Twitter on Saturday morning to denounce the rally.

“As a former member of this church, Iam was deeply disappointed that this event took place against public health orders,” she wrote.

“Everyone has a duty to do their part and keep each other safe. Not only is this behavior dangerous but [it] it also sends the wrong message to our young people. “

A car service at Springs Church on Lagimodiere Boulevard in November, held in violation of provincial public health orders. (Walther Bernal / CBC)

CBC News has sent messages to Springs Church for comment but has not received a response.

A provincial spokesman did not say Saturday if Springs was facing any fines.

History of public health orders

Springs Church, located on Lagimodiere Boulevard just north of FermorAvenue in Winnipeg, has a history of breaking public health orders during the pandemic.

Since last December, the church and two of its pastors had been fined more than $ 32,000 for allowing car services in its parking lot, contrary to provincial public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The church also went to court late last year, seeking enforcement that would allow it to maintain services in its parking lot and seeking the temporary stay of a provincial public health order banning religious gatherings of persons.

Queen Glenn Joyal County Court ruled against the church, saying the orders “necessarily restrict rights … unusually to prevent death, disease and the prevalence of the Manitoba public health system.”

Dozens of Manitoba clerics have also spoken out against Springs in the past, saying the congregation’s actions are inconsistent with Christian teachings about loving your neighbor.

‘Licking in the face’ for other Manitoba graduates

Many took to social media, including parent Jodi Lee from Portage la Prairie. Instead of a ceremony, her son is likely to receive his degree by mail.

“I showed him the pictures and he just shook his head and he said, ‘How is this honest mom?’ “”

“It’s just a clear slap in the face for every other degree,” Lee said.

“There seem to be different rules for different people, and just a complete disregard for health orders that we are all trying to follow.”

Darren Day, a student at the University of Winnipeg, grew up in an evangelical church in Winkler, Man.

“There was a time in life where I could have done something like that. I could have been like that,” Steal this, the church is more important. “I have to be with my community,” Dita said.

He said what Springs is doing runs counter to Christian values.

“It shows, unfortunately, a detachment from what is happening, a lack of compassion, and also maybe a little privilege,” he said.

Winnipeg City Councilman Markus Chambers said the province should investigate and issue fines.

“To have such a challenge, I do not know how they are justifying it,” he said.